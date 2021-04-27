Michigan lawmakers approve bill that ponders end for time changes

Lansing — The Michigan House approved a bill Tuesday that could do away with twice-a-year clock changes in the state, but the policy change is dependent on action from the U.S. Congress.

The proposal, sponsored by Rep. Michele Hoitenga, R-Manton, would move Michigan to year-round daylight saving time if Congress authorized states to do so, and if Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and Pennsylvania decided to use daylight saving time year-round.

If Congress eliminated daylight saving time, Michigan would move to year-round standard time under the bill.

"It sends a message that states are in support of such a concept, and we are tired, literally tired, of losing an hour of asleep," Hoitenga told House members earlier this year.

Currently, daylight saving time is observed in Michigan from mid-March to early November, meaning residents advance their clocks an hour in mid-March and back an hour in early November, so that time better coincides with daily periods of darkness and light.

The time changes, especially losing an hour of sleep in the spring, cause annual frustration among some people.

Hoitenga's bill passed 87-22. It now goes to the state Senate for consideration.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, most states have considered proposals in recent years that would shift them permanently to standard time or make daylight saving time permanent.

In 2018, Florida became the first state to enact legislation to permanently observe daylight saving time pending federal action, according to the national conference.

