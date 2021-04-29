Gov. Whitmer plan ties lifting COVID-19 restrictions to vaccination rates

Lansing — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced a key plan Thursday to tie the future of COVID-19 restrictions in Michigan to the percentage of residents who get their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

The "MI Vacc to Normal" plan, detailed during a press conference Thursday morning, will begin easing restrictions once 4.5 million residents, or 55% of the adult population, receive their first dose. Two weeks after that occurs, her administration will lift a requirement for remote work when it's feasible.

The 55% threshold could be reached in the next seven to 10 days, Whitmer said. The change in policies would occur 14 days after that, potentially by the end of May.

“The MI Vacc to Normal challenge outlines steps we can take to emerge from this pandemic as we hit our vaccination targets together,” Whitmer said. “On our path to vaccinating 70% of Michiganders 16 and up, we can take steps to gradually get back to normal while keeping people safe. If you haven’t already, I encourage you to rise to the challenge and be a part of the solution so we can continue our economic recovery and have the summer we all crave.”

The second step in the plan happens two weeks after 4.9 million residents, or 60% of the adult population, receive their first dose. The administration will increase capacity limits on stadiums, gyms and banquet centers and lift the current curfew on bars and restaurants.

The third step comes two weeks after 5.3 million residents, or 65% of the adult population, gets their first dose. The administration will lift all indoor capacity requirements and relax restrictions on residential social gatherings.

The final and fourth steps occurs two weeks after 5.7 million residents, or 70% of the adult population, gets their first dose. Then, the state will lift its gathering and face mask orders.

Whitmer said her new plan, for which she took input from members of the Republican-controlled Legislature, articulates a path out of the pandemic, which has gripped the state for more than a year. The plan represents "some of the best of the work" she and lawmakers have been able to do together, she said.

About 3.9 million Michigan residents, about 49% of the adult population, have now received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, according to data on the state's website. About 2.9 million residents, 36% of the adult population, are completely vaccinated.

During Thursday's press conference, she addressed people who are hesitant about getting the vaccine.

"The vaccine is safe. It'll protect you, your family and other people from getting COVID. It has gone through rigorous testing and over 140 million Americans have taken it," Whitmer said.

Public health experts say a key to preventing another surge of the virus in Michigan is to ensure more residents get vaccinated. Whitmer's goal is for 70% of the adult population to be vaccinated.

On Tuesday,the Democratic governor told reporters that cases in the state are beginning to decline and officials are monitoring updates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as information on the virus evolves and officials learn more about the efficacy and longevity of vaccines.

"I would anticipate forthcoming policy changes potentially that will feel a little bit more normal for all of us," Whitmer said earlier this week following a worker safety news conference in Macomb County. "The more people that get vaccinated, the more things we'll be able to do. But, we are continuing to monitor what the CDC is recommending and our data here in Michigan."

The CDC issued guidance Tuesday that fully vaccinated Americans no longer need to wear masks outdoors unless they are in a large crowd of strangers, and those who are unvaccinated can go without a face covering outside in some instances.

Michigan's current epidemic order broadly requires residents, whether vaccinated or not, to wear masks while participating in gatherings.

Whitmer's press conference Thursday comes about an hour before her former health director, Robert Gordon, is scheduled to appear before the House Oversight Committee. The Republican-controlled committee is probing the reasons for Gordon's abrupt departure on Jan. 22 and for a $155,506 separation agreement he reached with state government.

Staff Writer Christine Ferretti contributed