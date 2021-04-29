Rep. Lawrence launches 'Get Out The Vaccine' week, offering walk-up shots

Washington — U.S. Rep. Brenda Lawrence has organized a mass COVID-19 vaccination week targeting the African American community that she modeled on Election Day voting drives.

The Southfield Democrat's effort is part of a broader Congressional Black Caucus initiative that aims to raise awareness and boost access, offering free vaccinations with walk-up shots in various neighborhoods in her district, which includes Detroit and parts of Wayne and Oakland counties.

The drive runs Saturday through May 8, which is Mother's Day weekend.

“The safe, effective COVID-19 vaccine is the ultimate tool to keep Americans and their families safe from the coronavirus. I’m proud to spearhead this campaign to GOTV — Get Out The Vaccine," Lawrence said.

"We need to get more Michiganders vaccinated, especially Black Americans and other communities of color who have been disproportionately affected by the coronavirus."

COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy has reportedly been high among Black Americans — rooted in mistrust in the medical system due to the history of racism in health care and episodes like the Tuskegee experiment.

“We’re launching this event the week leading up to Mother’s Day because since you love your mother, and your mother loves you, give the gift of vaccination," said Lawrence, who is a grandmother. "I’m so proud that our 14th District community is coming together to help raise awareness and get Michiganders vaccinated.”

Lawrence's office provided the following list of walk-in vaccination sites for the next week. Eligibility for a shot isn't limited to residents of Lawrence's congressional district, but some locations are restricted to Detroit residents only:

Beaumont Service Center , 26901 Beaumont Blvd., Southfield, MI 48033: 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 3-7

, 26901 Beaumont Blvd., Southfield, MI 48033: 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 3-7 Henry Ford Mobile Site , 14300 Oak Park Blvd., Oak Park, MI 48237: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 5

, 14300 Oak Park Blvd., Oak Park, MI 48237: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 5 North Farmington Hills High School , 32900 W. 13 Mile Road, Farmington Hills, MI 48334: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 8

, 32900 W. 13 Mile Road, Farmington Hills, MI 48334: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 8 TCF Center, 1 Washington Blvd., Detroit, MI 48226: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 3-7 (Detroiters only)

1 Washington Blvd., Detroit, MI 48226: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 3-7 (Detroiters only) Farwell Recreation Center, 2711 E. Outer Drive, Detroit, MI 48234: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 3-7 (Detroiters only)

2711 E. Outer Drive, Detroit, MI 48234: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 3-7 (Detroiters only) Northwest Activity Center, 18100 Meyers Road, Detroit, MI 48235: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 3-7 (Detroiters only)

18100 Meyers Road, Detroit, MI 48235: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 3-7 (Detroiters only) Samaritan Center , 5555 Conner Ave., Detroit, MI 48213: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 3-7 (Detroiters only)

, 5555 Conner Ave., Detroit, MI 48213: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 3-7 (Detroiters only) Jalen Rose Leadership Academy , 15000 Trojan St., Detroit, MI 48235: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 6

, 15000 Trojan St., Detroit, MI 48235: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 6 Triumph Church , 2760 E. Grand Blvd., Detroit, MI 48211: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 8

, 2760 E. Grand Blvd., Detroit, MI 48211: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 8 Community Health and Social Services (CHASS) Center , 5635 W. Fort St., Detroit, MI 48209: 9 to 11 a.m., 1 to 4 p.m., 5 to 7 p.m. May 4; 9 to 11 a.m., 1 to 4 p.m. May 5-7; 9 to 11 a.m. May 8

, 5635 W. Fort St., Detroit, MI 48209: 9 to 11 a.m., 1 to 4 p.m., 5 to 7 p.m. May 4; 9 to 11 a.m., 1 to 4 p.m. May 5-7; 9 to 11 a.m. May 8 Welcome Missionary Baptist Church , 143 Oneida St., Pontiac, MI 48341: TBA

, 143 Oneida St., Pontiac, MI 48341: TBA United Wholesale Mortgage, 867 S. Blvd. E, Pontiac, MI 48341: TBA

Updated information will be available at https://lawrence.house.gov/mass-vaccination-week