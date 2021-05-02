Michigan lawmaker acknowledges drinking problem after arrest

Lansing — Michigan state Rep. Bryan Posthumus was arrested Friday on suspicion of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after he drove his Jeep off the road, according to a statement issued on his behalf.

A first-term lawmaker from west Michigan, Posthumus, R-Cannon Township, was taken to the hospital to be evaluated for possible injuries. His blood alcohol level at the Kent County Correctional Facility before going to the hospital was 0.13%, according to the statement released Saturday. Under Michigan law, the legal limit is 0.08%.

"It is clear to me that I have a drinking problem, and I need help," Posthumus said. "I am going to immediately begin attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and make AA (Alcoholics Anonymous) an important part of my life. I am grateful that no one else was injured because of my mistake.

"I will work very hard to regain the trust, respect, and support of my loved ones, my fellow state representatives and the wonderful citizens in my district. I never again want to embarrass myself or others through my actions."

The incident occurred when he was leaving his farm in Oakfield Township. His Jeep went off the road in rural Ada Township, hit a mailbox and rolled over, according to the statement.

Posthumus had a prior arrest for drunken driving a little more than eight years ago in January 2013, the statement noted.

"There is no excuse for what happened, and I take full and complete responsibility for my actions," the lawmaker said. "I should never have tried to drive after drinking alcohol. To my family, friends, colleagues, and constituents who I serve, I sincerely apologize and ask forgiveness."

Posthumus, 36, is a hops farmer and vice president of business development for USA Financial, according to his House website. He was first elected to the House in 2020. He is the son of former Lt. Gov. Dick Posthumus and the brother of Kent County Clerk Lisa Posthumus Lyons.

His state House district features the city of East Grand Rapids and the townships of Grand Rapids, Plainfield, Cannon, Courtland, Nelson, Oakfield and Spencer.

cmauger@detroitnews.com