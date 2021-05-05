Michigan Senate votes to exempt graduations from COVID-19 capacity limits

Lansing — The Michigan Senate voted Wednesday to exempt high school graduation ceremonies from emergency capacity limits imposed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Republican-controlled Senate supported the proposal 21-15 as GOP legislators argued that graduations are a tradition that should be preserved despite concerns that large events risk spreading coronavirus infections.

The vote came less than 18 hours after Whitmer's administration issued a new epidemic order, easing outdoor mask requirements and increasing the cap on large outdoor events. Sen. Mallory McMorrow, D-Royal Oak, was the only Democratic senator who supported the bill.

Many expect the Democratic governor to veto it if it reaches her desk.

Sen. Jim Runestad, the White Lake Republican who sponsored the proposal, argued that vaccinations are up, new case rates are down and graduations are an "important milestone" that can be done safely.

“We should trust them to safely manage their own graduations," Runestad said of the state's schools.

Under the administration's new epidemic order, which takes effect Thursday, outdoor gatherings can feature enough people to match 20% of the venue's normal capacity limit or 20 people per 1,000 square feet if the venue follows state guidance.

Sen. Curtis Hertel, D-East Lansing, called the graduation bill "nonsense." No one is trying to prevent graduation ceremonies from happening, said Hertel, whose wife, Elizabeth Hertel, is the director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

There are "reasonable discussions" that could take place on how graduations should work during the pandemic, the Senate Democrat said.

Republican lawmakers have said some school officials are confused about what's allowed at their graduation ceremonies this spring and their proposal would bring certainty. Graduations usually take place in late May or early June.

The GOP-controlled House has been considering a similar bill sponsored by Rep. Ann Bollin, R-Brighton. Schools have demonstrated their ability to safely educate students, Bollin said at a Tuesday committee hearing, and the state shouldn't force students to choose which family members get to attend their graduations.

"The current suggested gathering limits would not even allow all of the graduates of three of my high schools to gather," Bollin said.

Kenneth Gutman, superintendent of Walled Lake Consolidated School District, spoke in support of Bollin's proposal, saying the state's epidemic order would mean graduates would have to pick which grandparents and siblings don't get to attend their ceremonies. He questioned why it's easier for a grandparent to attend a Detroit Tigers baseball game than a relative's graduation.

"It just doesn't seem right especially with how bad the Tigers are," Gutman said, referring to the baseball team with a 8-22 record.

During the House hearing, Rep. Darrin Camilleri, D-Brownstown Township, said the Department of Health and Human Services should be at the table to help decide what the policies around graduations should be and to ensure the events are safe.

