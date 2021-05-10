US Treasury set to release nearly $11B in relief funds to Michigan, localities

Washington — The U.S. Treasury Department said Monday it's ready to begin releasing $350 billion in emergency coronavirus recovery funds to states and localities, including over $6.54 billion for the state government of Michigan and nearly $826.7 million allocated for Detroit.

The funding flows from President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan that Congress passed in March. It is intended to help plug revenue shortfalls that state and local governments experienced as a result of the pandemic and to aid in the local response to COVID-19.

In addition to the $6.54 billion allocated to the state of Michigan — based largely on the number of unemployed workers — counties in the state are set to receive an additional $1.9 billion. That includes nearly $339.8 million for Wayne County, $244.3 million for Oakland County and $169.8 million for Macomb County.

Michigan cities would be eligible for a total $1.8 billion. Those slated to get the largest awards through the relief fund are Detroit with $826 million, $94.7 million for Flint, $92.3 million for Grand Rapids, $52 million for Saginaw, $49.9 million for Lansing and $47.2 million for Dearborn, according to data from the Treasury Department.

The agency said the state would oversee the distribution of another $644.3 million in funding for other localities in Michigan.

"We all know that one of the things that held back the recovery the most after the Great Recession was the contraction of state and local government," Gene Sperling, the White House American rescue plan coordinator, said on a Monday call.

"This is responding to the lessons of the past in a powerful way. This is ensuring that those state and local governments are able to not just bounce back, not just build back but — as somebody I know says — build back better and build back quickly."

Treasury officials stressed the flexibility they're allowing in the use of the money, saying they may be used for public health needs, such as setting up emergency medical or vaccination sites; supporting small businesses that are struggling; water, sewer or broadband infrastructure; or providing aid to households with food or housing shortages.

The money may also be used by local and state governments to rehire staff that were laid off, such as teachers, utility workers or other front-line workers; provide premium pay for essential workers; and target aid for communities or industries hit hardest by the pandemic, officials said.

"It's about (ensuring) that we have a recovery that brings everyone along that increases not just growth, but dignity and security and opportunity that reduces the scarring that can often happen to people who are out of the labor market for too long," Sperling said.

The White House coordinator said he was referring to making sure that states and local governments don't pull back on "the very things that are important for equity," but instead have resources to keep people in their homes, help students catch up with learning loss and allow workers get the training they need to, "to bounce back from this difficult period."

After a certification process, the funds could begin flowing in just a few days, officials said.

"State and local fiscal recovery funds provide substantial flexibility for each jurisdiction to meet local needs," Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo told reporters on a call.

"In the coming days and weeks Treasury's Office of Recovery Programs will work hand in hand with governors, mayors, members of Congress and other local officials to answer any questions and ensure funds are making it to communities as soon as possible."

Governments may also use the funds for priorities such as roadway construction if it's related to the revenue that was lost due to the COVID-19 crisis, senior administration officials said.

The Treasury also issued guidance Monday that spelled out what local and state governments may not use the funds for, including to directly or indirectly cut taxes or to make a deposit into a pension fund.

That's bad news for some local governments that had indicated tax relief was something that they were looking at.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer last month said her priorities for Michigan's billions in new federal COVID relief dollars include infrastructure, learning loss solutions and workforce investment.

At the time, the Democratic governor stopped short of suggesting to the Republican-controlled Legislature what dollar amounts should be attached to each category, saying it would serve as an "opening salvo" in negotiations.

The state Legislature has attached conditions to some of the federal aid that has already reached the state and previously battled Whitmer over her vetoes of COVID-19 relief for businesses and the state's unemployment trust fund.

mburke@detroitnews.com