AOC calls Israel ‘apartheid state’ in Twitter outburst over Gaza attacks

Dave Goldiner

New York Daily News

The firebrand lawmaker denounced Israel on Saturday as an “apartheid state” in a series of posts about the Jewish state’s attack on a building housing journalists in Gaza and the spiraling violence in the Holy Land.

“Apartheid states aren’t democracies,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., tweeted. She also retweeted a message from MSNBC anchor Ali Velshi that blamed Israel for imposing “a form of apartheid” on Palestinians.

AOC and other progressive lawmakers have sharply denounced Israel for its attacks on Palestinian targets in Gaza and tactics toward Palestinians in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

She said Israel was acting with the “support of the U.S.” after the U.S. effectively blocked the UN Security Council from debating a call for a ceasefire. The council later agreed to debate the issue on Sunday.

“If the Biden admin can’t stand up to an ally, who can it stand up to?” she asked.