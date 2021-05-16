5 key places to watch in Michigan's U.S. House redistricting fight

The lines dividing Michigan's congressional seats will get redrawn later this year for the first time by a citizen commission, which is charged with carving the state up into 13 districts of roughly 775,700 residents each.

How the lines are redrawn could have major political implications for U.S. House incumbents, either because the partisan composition of their district will shift or because they're displaced — that is, their hometown is drawn into another district where one of their colleagues resides.

"If you are an elected official sitting in one of those seats, you have to be preparing for an all-out battle," said John Sellek, a public relations consultant who's worked for Republicans.

"The safest bet is to assume the worst, which is that the entire map will be obliterated and look like nothing ever before. However, we have a long time to wait to see what will happen."

The new process presents many uncertainties for candidates, who will be waiting months longer than usual for the new boundaries because the Census Bureau data needed for redistricting won't be available until August at the earliest.

Political observers expect the lines to look quite different. For one, Michigan is dropping from 14 to 13 U.S. House seats because the state is growing slowly relative to other states.

In addition, the new panel has different goals than the previous partisan map makers. The commission is supposed to take into account "communities of interest," which is not supposed to provide an advantage to any political party and not favor any incumbent.

"It's very difficult to say what is going to happen," said Jon Eguia, an economics professor at Michigan State University who's studied redistricting. "You just can't forecast what happens to individual districts."

Still, analysts can make educated guesses, such as that the region likeliest to lose a seat will be in southeast Michigan, and the district expected to change the least is up north — an area that is geographically constrained and where the Upper Peninsula has likely continued to bleed population.

"Certainly, it may be folly to be guessing what the maps could look like," Sellek said.

"But it is part of the educational effort we need the public to hear about to start understanding the drastic changes that could happen. It serves no one for voters to be caught off guard next year by a process that polling now says they are hardly aware of."

The following is a breakdown of population areas that will likely be key in redrawing political lines under the commission.

Oakland County musical chairs

Longtime Michigan political consultant Jeff Timmer compared the 2020 redrawing process to a game of musical chairs.

That music is playing loudly in Oakland County, where four Democratic House members currently reside: U.S. Reps. Brenda Lawrence of Southfield, Andy Levin of Bloomfield Township, Haley Stevens of Rochester Hills and Elissa Slotkin of Holly.

While their districts reach out to the west, east and south, those contours are expected to change, with many believing that incumbents could find themselves moving or running in largely new territory. On its own, Oakland County has enough population for less than two congressional districts.

Timmer thinks there will be favorable districts for Lawrence, Levin, Stevens and Slotkin to run in, with Slotkin potentially running in a Lansing-based district that doesn’t include Oakland County. But there are also Republicans, such as former U.S. Rep Mike Bishopof Rochester and former U.S. Senate candidate John James of Farmington Hills, who are said to be monitoring how the county gets divvied up for an opportunity to seek office again.

Two factors that help Democrats in Oakland: The county is growing in population and is trending heavily in their favor politically. Democrat Joe Biden won the county by 14 percentage points in 2020. Ahead of the last redistricting cycle, in 2010, Republican Rick Snyder carried the county by 22 points on his way to becoming governor.

Levin said it’s “silly” to talk about who will lose a seat, noting that all of his constituents will end up in some congressional district, and so will everyone else.

“And we're all free to run wherever we want. Per the state constitution, people don't even have to live in the district they represent. They just have to live in the state,” Levin said.

“Speaking personally, I plan to run for a re-election. I assume I'll be running in a seat that will be in Oakland or Macomb or both. I will certainly end up living in whatever district I represent. I just believe that as personally as a value," he added.

Detroit divided

Eguia, the MSU professor, is keen on seeing what happens to the two Black-majority Detroit districts, currently represented by Lawrence and Detroit Rep. Rashida Tlaib, noting their “bizarre” shape. The calculus there is complicated by the requirements of the federal Voting Rights Act (VRA) that protects the representation of minorities.

Analysts agreed that, while not required, the redistricting commission will likely try to preserve both Black-majority districts. In addition to federal voting-rights protections, the districts would likely be viewed as communities of interest, said Michael Li, a redistricting expert and senior counsel at New York University's Brennan Center for Justice.

“The VRA is not the only path to two Black districts in the Detroit area. You also have strengthened protections in Michigan law now that protect communities of interest,” Li said.

“That’s assuming that people can make the case that these actually are functioning communities, and that you're not just sort of putting people together into districts because of their race.”

Detroit has continued to lose population over the last decade, according to Census Bureau estimates, and isn’t large enough to constitute a congressional district on its own.

The thinking is the city would be divided between two districts, as it is currently, with one side of the city part of a district with Highland Park and Hamtramck, and the other side incorporating Harper Woods and the Grosse Pointes, said former state Rep. Brian Banks, who is now a consultant.

“We’ve been able to hold onto two predominantly African American districts, and it’s the hope that we’ll be able to hold onto two even with 13 districts across the state,” said Banks, a Democrat.

What is unknown is what other suburban areas might be drawn in with each of the two Detroit districts to reach the required population threshold.

For example, Dearborn might be added to a Detroit-area district. But Dearborn is the home of Democratic U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, setting up what could be a progressive showdown with her good friend Tlaib.

Dingell could perhaps move to Ann Arbor to avoid that battle, potentially placing her in a more conservative district against GOP Rep. Tim Walberg, if Ann Arbor is drawn into his 7th District that currently runs along the border with Ohio and Indiana.

Demographer Kurt Metzger said if the commission plans for two majority-Black districts, the current 9th District, represented by Levin, will have to "disappear" to make room for them.

“There’s just not enough territory or population,” he said.

Mid-Michigan mashup?

In the middle of the state, where population growth has been minimal and many counties have lost population, Metzger said he could see current Districts 4 and 5 (represented by Reps. John Moolenaar, R-Midland, and Dan Kildee, D-Flint Township) collapsed into one.

“This would be problematic for Kildee, but Bay and Saginaw were big losers in population, and Midland, Gladwin and Isabella counties showed small losses,” based on population estimates, said Metzger, who is the mayor of Pleasant Ridge.

To make up for the losses, Kildee's district, which voted for Biden by 4 percentage points, would need to expand to add an estimated 102,000 more residents, Metzger said. But Kildee's district is "surrounded on most sides by heavily pro-Trump territory," noted David Wasserman, House editor of the nonpartisan Cook Political Report.

Sellek agreed that Kildee is hurt by the urban centers of Flint and Saginaw losing population, and by the counties of Bay and Genesee trending more Republican. GOP candidates picked up state House seats there last cycle for the first time since Reagan’s administration.

“For political observers in Michigan, Dan Kildee, from a 30,000-foot level, is respected and is seen as someone who’s done as good a job as he could as a Democratic congressman,” Sellek said. “I don’t think he’s at risk for anything he’s doing wrong. It’s simply the ground beneath his feet is shifting.”

Sellek said it would be a “downer” for Republicans if Kildee’s seat was combined with Moolenaar’s because the GOP typically hasn’t had to spend big in that area, and this would force them to. The National Republican Congressional Committee recently named Kildee as one of its targets in 2022.

Notably, Sellek said, Midland is part of the Tri-City area with Bay City and Saginaw . “It doesn't always get talked about that way, but they watch the same TV stations, they all use the same airports and are all reading the same newspapers,” he said.

The Lansing wildcard

The Lansing region is now divvied up among three districts — a fact that experts don’t believe will survive the new redistricting process, which must consider communities of interest and competitiveness as new lines are drawn.

The Lansing metropolitan area consists of Ingham County, a Democratic stronghold in Slotkin’s district; Eaton County, a swing county in Walberg’s district; and Clinton County, a GOP-leaning county that’s becoming more competitive in Moolenaar’s district.

The three counties have about 481,000 residents — not enough for their own congressional district. But Timmer, who was involved in Michigan’s last three redistricting efforts, believes there will be some type of Lansing based-district.

A district that mirrors the Lansing TV media market makes sense geographically and as a community of interest, he said. Where people get their news is a community of interest, he argued.

Currently, Walberg’s district features homes in three media markets — Lansing, Detroit and Toledo. Slotkin’s district, which reaches from Ingham to northern Oakland County, includes homes in the Detroit and Lansing markets.

“Tim Walberg is an endangered species in that map,” Timmer said, referring to the fact a Lansing based-district would overhaul Walberg’s Republican-leaning territory. He was reelected in 2020 with 59% of the vote.

The Lansing media market also features Jackson and Hillsdale counties. If Lenawee County were added to the group, the population would be sufficient for a congressional district, about 784,000 people. It would also be highly competitive. In 2020, Democrat Joe Biden got 50% of the vote in those six counties, while Republican Donald Trump got 48%.

Slotkin currently represents Ingham County, where she is popular, but she lives in Oakland County. Many political insiders expect her to move inside a new Lansing-based district if one is created. The possibility could set up a fight between two incumbents: Slotkin and Walberg.

“She has said that she would move if that happens, at least privately,” Grassroots Midwest CEO Adrian Hemond said. “But the partisan composition of that district could change.”

Doubts about a Lansing-focused district center on the fact that the region is in the middle of the state and its counties could be drawn into districts to the north, east or west. People often have a great idea for a county or a region when it comes to redistricting, but they don’t take into account that the map has to be statewide, said former state Rep. Pete Lund, who oversaw the 2010 redistricting process.

“It doesn’t make perfect sense when you’ve got to create the districts for the whole state,” Lund said.

West Michigan incumbents safe?

The 17-county area of west Michigan could test multiple principles of the new commission, and potentially provide opportunities for Democrats in a region that’s long been held by Republican lawmakers.

GOP Reps. Bill Huizenga of Zeeland, Peter Meijer of Grand Rapids Township and Fred Upton of St. Joseph represent the region.

Upton, who represents the southwest corner of the state, is most likely to have a district that resembles his current territory because there are few ways to significantly change his map geographically. His 6th District could swing to being slightly more competitive if neighboring Calhoun County — which is currently in Meijer’s district — were added.

A seven-county district in southwest Michigan of Berrien, Branch, Cass, Calhoun, Kalamazoo, St. Joseph and Van Buren would have the necessary population and narrowly voted for Trump over Biden 51%-47%. In Upton’s current district, which includes a portion of Republican heavy Allegan County, he was reelected by 56%-40% in 2020 over Democrat Jon Hoadley.

Things get murkier farther north in Huizenga and Meijer’s territories. The redrawing could set a primary match-up between Meijer, who voted to impeach Trump earlier this year, and Huizenga, who’s more closely supported the former president, Timmer said.

“I think there’s a reasonably high probability that Meijer and Huizenga could be in a district,” Timmer said. “If that is the case, then Huizenga could have an option to move to a district that’s to the north.”

Kent County, which has been growing and is the population center of west Michigan, is currently broken up between the districts of Huizenga and Meijer with about a quarter of its votes in Huizenga’s. Kent County doesn’t have enough population to be its own district, and it’s difficult to draw a district that keeps Kent County whole while having other counties intact around it.

If the commission emphasizes competitiveness, it could carve out a swing district, made up largely of Grand Rapids and its suburbs, shrinking the boundaries of Meijer’s 3rd District.

Meijer was elected in 2020 in a 53%-47% victory over Democrat Hillary Scholten.

Kent County is greatly benefiting from in-state migration, and Ottawa County is also growing, surpassing Ingham to rank as 7th in population, Hemond noted.

He thinks that Huizenga should be safe, assuming there’s a district based around Ottawa County, the second largest county in the region, and that Upton’s 6th District would also remain in GOP hands.

mburke@detroitnews.com

cmauger@detroitnews.com