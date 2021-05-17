Michigan House oversight chairman: Hearings on Whitmer flights possible

Lansing — Rep. Steve Johnson, the chairman of the Michigan House Oversight Committee, says he's considering probing the financial arrangements behind Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's private flights to visit her father in March.

Johnson, R-Wayland, said Monday he hasn't decided what his course of action will be, but he added that he might draft a letter with questions about the Democratic governor's travel and send it to the administration.

"If they refuse to (answer the questions), maybe, at that point, we will do hearings. It's definitely something in consideration," Johnson said. "I would like to give the administration the opportunity to answer questions before we go down that road."

The comments reveal that GOP legislators are at least exploring the possibility of using their resources to investigate the out-of-state travel, which initially came to light on April 19 but has continued to draw questions.

On Friday, Whitmer's administration revealed that a nonprofit organization that raised money for her inauguration primarily funded the private plane that carried her to visit her dad, Richard, who lives in Florida and is said to be battling a chronic illness.

The social welfare nonprofit organization Michigan Transition 2019 chartered the private plane, which took Whitmer out of state on Friday, March 12, and returned her to Lansing, on Monday, March 15, a memo from Whitmer's chief of staff, JoAnne Huls, said.

The group spent $27,521 on travel over the first 14 days of May, according to a voluntary disclosure, which apparently covers the March flights, two months earlier. The same disclosure shows Whitmer paid the nonprofit $855 for her seat on the flights — 3% of the total price tag for the flights.

"Due to ongoing security and public health concerns, we made a decision to use a chartered flight for this trip," Huls wrote in the memo. "The governor's flight was not a gift, not paid for at taxpayer expense and was done in compliance with the law."

It remains unclear why the nonprofit was involved in funding the flights.

Whitmer has said she performed duties of her office, including participation in meetings, while caring for her father, but didn't specify what she did. Federal tax law prohibits nonprofits from the practice of inurement, which is the use of nonprofit income or assets to excessively benefit an individual who has a close relationship with the tax-exempt organization, according to the Legal Information Institute at the Cornell Law School.

The Michigan Republican Party held a Monday morning press call on the flights. During it, Johnson questioned whether there were other people on the plane and what the purpose of the nonprofit spending money on travel to Florida was.

According to a tax filing in 2019, the nonprofit's mission is "to operate for the promotion of civic action and social welfare by promoting the common good and general welfare of the residents of, and visitors to, the state of Michigan."

"If truly, indeed, the whole purpose of that flight was to transport the governor, then we have legal issues in play here," Johnson said.

Whitmer took a private plane that's usually shared by three of Michigan's most prominent political donors.. The Nicholson family of PVS Chemicals, the Moroun family of the trucking company Central Transport and the Cotton family, which formerly ran Meridian Health, are among those who use the Gulfstream G280 flown by Air Eagle LLC.

