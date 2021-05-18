'These are not normal times': Arab American leaders urge Biden to intervene in Gaza

Dearborn — A group of Arab American leaders gathered Tuesday ahead of President Joe Biden's planned visit to Metro Detroit to call on the president to intervene in Gaza.

The American Humans Rights Council, the American and Muslim Political Action Committee, American Muslims for Palestine, the American Center for Justice and the American-Muslim Leadership Council were among the groups making a plea for Biden's help.

Abdallah Sheikh, president of the American and Muslim Political Action Committee, led off a morning press conference in the parking lot of AMS Mosque near the Ford Rouge Plant in Dearborn, noting the community's overwhelming support for Biden in the November election.

“He is fair, he has a big heart, and he cares for justice,” Sheikh, one of more than a dozen speakers taking part Tuesday, said of Biden. “We are asking him to cease the fire. We are asking him to end the war in Palestine. We are asking him to help.”

The president is slated to tour and speak Tuesday at the Ford Motor Co. Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn as fighting that broke out May 10 between Israel and Gaza rages on.

The conflict was sparked when Gaza's militant Hamas rulers fired long-range rockets toward Jerusalem in support of Palestinian protests against Israel’s heavy-handed policing of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, a site sacred to Jews and Muslims, along with the threat of eviction of dozens of Palestinian families by Jewish settlers.

The battle has leveled buildings and led to the killing of nearly 200 Palestinians.

Ahead of the news conference, Imad Hamad, executive director of the American Human Rights Council, penned an open letter to Biden, stressing the Arab and Muslim American community normally would have been pleased with the president's visit, but "these are not normal times."

"We urge you to act swiftly, fairly and justly to end the human suffering that the Israeli war on Gaza is imposing on its population. The fact that Israel bombed the media’s building is evidence that Israel is hitting civilian targets," the letter reads. "The goal of the Israeli war is to harm the population and terrorize it. This is an illegal and immoral war."

The "media building" refers to an Associated Press office space that was inside a building that an Israeli airstrike destroyed Saturday after the military issued advance notice of the bombing to AP.

Israel says that Hamas, which also had space in the 11-story building, was the true target of the attack. Hamas is the militant group that rules Gaza.

The Biden administration has declined so far to publicly criticize Israel’s part in the fighting or send a top-level envoy to the region. On Monday, the United States again blocked a proposed U.N. Security Council statement calling for an end to “the crisis related to Gaza” and the protection of civilians, especially children.

Since the fighting began, the Israeli military has launched hundreds of airstrikes it says are targeting Hamas’ militant infrastructure. Palestinian militants in Gaza have fired more than 3,400 rockets into Israel.

The conflict drew thousands of pro-Palestine protesters out Sunday for a "Justice in Jerusalem" march at the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center in Dearborn.

U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Detroit, the daughter of Palestinian immigrants, was one of them.

Associated Press contributed.