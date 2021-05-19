Biden jokes about running over reporter asking about Israel

Alexandra Jaffe and Darlene Superville

Associated Press

Dearborn – Self-described “car guy” Joe Biden took a spin in the new Ford F-150 Lightning truck during a visit to a Ford safety testing center Tuesday as part of a trip to Michigan to sell his $2 trillion infrastructure plan.

The automaker showed off its new electric truck to coincide with the President’s tour of Ford’s Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, where the truck will be produced.

“This sucker’s quick,” the president said, as he rolled up to the traveling press corps. Then he warned them, “I’m just gonna step on it. I’ll come off at 80 miles an hour.”

One reporter asked if she could ask about Israel. Only way to stop him, Biden said, was to get in front of the truck, and he was planning to step on the accelerator. Just “teasing,” he added, but off he zoomed.

The truck will be formally unveiled Wednesday night. Return to detroitnews.com at 9 p.m. to watch that reveal live. Ford still had it wrapped in black-and-white camouflage on Tuesday.