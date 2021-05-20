Conservative host Tudor Dixon announces run for Michigan governor

Conservative media host Tudor Dixon has announced she will run in Michigan's GOP gubernatorial primary to challenge Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the 2022 election.

Dixon, of Norton Shores, announced her candidacy Thursday on Twitter, linking to a Fox News article also announcing her run for governor.

Dixon hosts a daily show called "America's Voice Live" on the online media platform Real America's Voice. She formerly worked in sales for the steel industry and is the mother of four children.

"I am excited to announce that I am running for governor to get Michigan back on track," Dixon said on Twitter Thursday. "We will restore our state and help Michiganders build their American Dream once again!"

Dixon has been a vocal critic of Whitmer's pandemic restrictions and, on Thursday, called for an end to the state's remaining restrictions and the governor's "failed leadership."

"...We must hold our governor and government accountable for overstepping their boundaries, attacking our workers and businesses, erasing our rights as free people, and for creating rules they won't live by themselves," Dixon said in a statement announcing her candidacy.

"We can't afford to keep wasting time with the constant hypocrisy and finger-pointing of career politicians like Gretchen Whitmer," she said.

Dixon is expected to run in the Republican gubernatorial primary against retired Detroit Police Chief James Craig, who has yet to announce his candidacy formally. Other Republican candidates who have formed campaign committees to run for governor are Austin Chenge of Grand Rapids, Ryan Kelley of Allendale and Bob Scott of Howell.

Other names that have been floated for the Republican gubernatorial ticket are Farmington Hills businessman John James and Kevin Rinke, whose family ran auto dealerships in Metro Detroit.

Dixon's conservative co-host Steve Gruber backed her candidacy Thursday, calling Dixon on of the "most honest and honorable I have ever met."

"Tudor's work ethic is second to none and her motivation to be Governor of Michigan is pure. She simply believes she can do better — for all of us," Gruber said on Twitter. "I wish her the very best!"

A request for comment to Whitmer's spokeswoman was not immediately returned.

Staff writer Craig Mauger contributed.

