Gov. Whitmer to provide COVID-19 update amid expectations of eased restrictions

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will provide an update Thursday on Michigan's response to COVID-19 with the state experiencing improving infection rates and expectations that her administration will soon ease gathering restrictions.

Whitmer's press conference will occur at 11:30 a.m. and feature Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, Midland Mayor Maureen Donker and Jim Fitterling, CEO and chairman of Dow.

Whitmer's administration is expected to announce plans to relax additional COVID-19 limitations this week as the state's metrics for tracking the spread of the virus continue to show reason for optimism, The Detroit News reported Wednesday.

Bobby Leddy, Whitmer's spokesman, said he anticipated an announcement "in the coming days or week."

"With the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) recommending that fully vaccinated people can safely return to normal life, we feel confident that our state can begin taking even greater steps to get back to normal now that a majority of Michiganders have received their vaccine," Leddy said.

The state Department of Health and Human Services reported 11,991 new coronavirus infections last week, a 52% decrease from the total two weeks earlier. Similarly, the percentage of tests bringing positive results dropped to 6.8% last week, less than half the percentage in early April, when Michigan faced spikes in hospitalizations and cases.

Michigan led the nation in new cases per population for longer than a month beginning at the end of March, according to CDC data. However, now Michigan ranks 10th.

Michigan's spring surge peaked in mid-April with hospitalizations and case rates declining quickly over the last four weeks. As of Wednesday, 1,556 adults were hospitalized in Michigan with COVID-19, a 60% decrease from the tally four weeks earlier.

Whitmer's administration lifted mask requirements for fully vaccinated individuals on Saturday and revealed that the state's broad indoor mask mandate will expire July 1.

As of Wednesday morning, 56.8% of Michigan's adult population 16 years and older had received their initial dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while at least 43.7% were fully vaccinated. On April 29, Whitmer announced her "MI Vacc to Normal," which tied the relaxation of many of the state's gathering restrictions to vaccination rates.

Two weeks after 60% of the adult population have received their first dose, the state is supposed to lift the 11 p.m. curfew for restaurants and bars and ease capacity restrictions for stadiums, gyms and banquet halls.

Currently, capacity at restaurants, retail stores and other entertainment establishments is generally limited to 50% normal constraints. At Detroit casinos and gyms, gatherings currently must not exceed 30% of normal capacity.

