Whitmer defends Michigan's COVID enforcement after violating order

Grand Rapids — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer repeated apologies Monday for violating her own social distancing rules at a restaurant, but avoided saying whether the restaurant should be fined as other facilities have been for breaking COVID-19 guidelines.

During a Monday Grand Rapids press conference, Whitmer said state regulators have not penalized businesses trying to do the right thing, but instead focused on those that "flouted" state rules and put people at risk of catching COVID-19.

"I don't know that there's a lot more for me to add at this point in time other than those former Spartans — or I guess you're a Spartan for life — who know the establishment should be aware that it is now a restaurant, and they have pretty good pizza," Whitmer said Monday.

The governor apologized Sunday after a photo showed her at East Lansing's Landshark with 12 other people gathered around tables pushed together in violation of her health department's then-existing epidemic order. Whitmer issued her apology after the conservative news outlet Breitbart reported the incident Sunday.

"Yesterday, I went with friends to a local restaurant, Whitmer said in her Sunday statement. "As more people arrived, the tables were pushed together. Because we were all vaccinated, we didn't stop to think about it.

"In retrospect, I should have thought about it. I am human. I made a mistake, and I apologize."

The state on Monday rescinded the May 15 order by the state Department of Health and Human Services that says no more than six people can be seated together and groups of patrons must be six feet apart.

Whitmer said the decision to eliminate the requirement "was made well before the weekend."

When asked Monday whether she thought her actions Saturday would encourage "pushback" among residents who don't wish to comply with state pandemic orders, Whitmer said "There's always the pushback."

"In this environment, there is no making everyone happy on any issue," she said. "We're doing the best that we can following the science to make sure we keep people safe."

