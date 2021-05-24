Jill Biden to visit vaccination clinic at Grand Rapids Community College

Washington — First lady Jill Biden is set to travel to Michigan on Thursday to visit a vaccination clinic at Grand Rapids Community College in Grand Rapids, the White House said.

Biden's trip comes nine days after President Joe Biden's visit to Dearborn to tour Ford Motor Co.'s Rouge Electric Vehicle Center. It also comes the same week that he is scheduled to visit neighboring Ohio.

The White House said Jill Biden would be in Grand Rapids to highlight the administration's partnership between federal retail pharmacy partners and community colleges.

Also on Thursday, she will visit the Metropolitan Community College in Kansas City, Missouri, officials said.

White House officials said her visits are part of the president’s announcement launching more efforts to encourage Americans to get vaccinated, including having the country's biggest community colleges hosting on-site vaccination clinics in May and June.

Biden's goal has been to hit 70% U.S. adults vaccinated with at least one dose of vaccine by the Fourth of July so the country can get back to "normal."

His other efforts, revealed this month, include the ride-sharing companies Lyft and Uber giving free rides to folks going to a vaccination site for a shot, and new funding for states to boost vaccine initiatives through phone banking, canvassing and pop-up vaccination sites in workplaces and churches.

Last week, the first lady toured a vaccination site at Children's National Hospital in Washington with Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to the president.

At that event, she walked around the room and spoke to adolescents who were about to receive their vaccines.

“Ready to get yours? I’ve already gotten mine,” Biden said, according to a pool report, noting that the vaccine shot goes by very fast.

The first lady was last in Michigan the week before the presidential election, when she met with a group of educators in East Lansing.

