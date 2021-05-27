Whitmer's Florida flight cost shifted to campaign after FAA concerns

Lansing — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's candidate committee will now pay for her March flight to Florida to visit her father after the company that owns the jet said it could not accept payment from a social welfare nonprofit.

Whitmer will reimburse her candidate committee for the cost of a first-class commercial airline ticket for herself and her daughters, who accompanied her on the return flight, said Christopher Trebilcock, legal counsel for the Whitmer for Governor candidate committee and Michigan Transition 2019.

Whitmer's security detail also was on the flight with her to and from Florida March 12 and March 15, Trebilcock said in a letter to House Oversight Chairman Steve Johnson.

PVS Chemicals, the company that provided the flight to Florida, told Michigan Transition 2019 that FAA rules prevented it from taking the $27,521 in reimbursement from the social welfare organization.

"Based on this new understanding, the cost of the flight will now be paid from the Whitmer for Governor campaign fund consistent with FAA rules," Trebilcock said.

The Whitmer for Governor campaign has not yet paid PVS for the flight as it waits for PVS to resolve the FAA inquiry, he said.

Questions about the Florida flight were answered with the "information and understanding" staff had of the arrangement at the time, Trebilcock said. And a private plane was chosen, as opposed to commercial, because of security concerns, he said.

"As you know, the threats against the governor’s life are well-documented," the legal counsel wrote. "Commercial flights were deemed not reasonable for security reasons at that time."

The campaign also paid for Whitmer's Jan. 19 and 21 flights to and from the Washington, D.C., inauguration of President Joe Biden, when she took a non-commercial plane operated by Solomon Plumbing Co. The value of the flight was $22,670, Trebilcock said.

"For the reasons discussed above, and even though the trip was in furtherance of the governor’s official duties, the Whitmer for Governor campaign committee issued a check for the value of the flight," he said.

The cost of both flights, Trebilcock said, will be reported on the governor's July 2021 campaign finance report.

Johnson last week asked Whitmer to answer more than 40 questions regarding her March 12-15 trip to Florida or face further investigation by the committee.

The 43-question letter inquiring about the flight, the purpose of the trip and arrangements made in Michigan while Whitmer was away is a "reasonable and important" request to give Michigan residents "certainty that their governor is following proper procedures and acting within the bounds of the law."

Whitmer has been under scrutiny since April 19, when the trip came to light. It was later revealed the plane she took was owned by three of Michigan's most prominent political donors. The governor has said she was visiting her father, Richard, who lives in Florida and has a chronic illness.

Whitmer's administration said earlier this month that a nonprofit organization that raised money for her inauguration primarily funded the private plane. Michigan Transition 2019, a social welfare nonprofit, chartered the private plane, according to an email memo from Whitmer's Chief of Staff JoAnne Huls. The group paid $27,521 for travel over the first 14 days of May, Huls disclosed.

Huls' memo indicates Whitmer paid the nonprofit $855 for her seat on the March 12 and March 15 flights and used a charter plane because of security concerns.

Michigan Transition 2019 initially was targeted for the payment because its "social welfare" purposes allow it to lessen "the use of taxpayers' dollars and the burden of government" for expenses like staff, travel, food, research and postage, Trebilcock said.

PVS was approached by Whitmer on March 8 to provide an aircraft and the company said the next day it had one available, he said.

But Trebilcock noted that because PVS is a Part 91 operator under Federal Aviation Administration rules, it can only accept reimbursements from a candidate campaign committee.

