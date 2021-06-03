Michigan senators demand answers as Selfridge loses bid for F-35 training center

The U.S. Air Force has selected a site in Arkansas over Selfridge Air National Guard Base in Harrison Township and three other candidates for its planned international F-35 training center.

Fort Smith Regional Airport has been chosen to house up to 36 F-35s at the base while the service trains international student pilots and support personnel from Singapore, Poland, Finland and Switzerland. Those nations would be purchasing the aircraft from the U.S. military.

Other bases in the running to host the foreign military sales training center included Buckley Air Force Base in Colorado; Hulman Field in Indiana; and Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas.

In a blistering statement, Sen. Gary Peters, D-Bloomfield Township, slammed the choice.

“There are many important, unanswered questions about how and why the Air Force made this decision. I have repeatedly pressed for a decision based on fairness and merits, and I’m demanding answers and full transparency from the Air Force and Biden Administration about why Selfridge Air National Guard Base was not chosen," Peters said.

"There is no question that Selfridge stood out as the clear choice to host a new training mission because of its facilities, capabilities and assets for our national security, and I question the conclusion that the Air Force reached."

If Selfridge had been chosen, the first contingent would have involved about 150 families from Singapore moving to Michigan and living in the community, with pilots rotating out for training, according to Phillip Ulmer, spokesman for the 127th Wing at Selfridge.

A delegation from the Singapore Air Force visited Selfridge in late March to tour the base, Ulmer said, and met with Michigan Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers and Air National Guard Commander Brig. Gen. Bryan Teff, as well as local officials. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addressed the group by Zoom, he said.

Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Lansing, said she "strongly disagrees" with the decision and said she would demand answers about how it was made.

"Selfridge has the personnel, the airspace and the facilities, and was the most cost-effective choice to host these F-35 training missions," she said in a statement. "Selfridge was already evaluated by the Air Force as a location that could support the F-35 in a previous basing. Bottom line — this decision simply does not add up."

The Air Force's decision is expected to boost the Fort Smith region's economy by up to $1 billion, according to the local newspaper, the Southwest Times Record.

Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel told The Detroit News the Air Force's reasoning for not choosing Selfridge amounts to "excuses" and said he's "optimistic there's still a chance to reverse this decision" when the military hears from congressional leaders.

Even if the decision isn't changed, Hackel said he's not concerned about the base's long-term viability. Selfridge is the Air Force's backup in "the rare case" the Fort Smith location is deemed unsuitable, he said.

"There's no question that that installation is of value to the Air Force. It's pretty much locked in for something in the future," Hackel said. "Something's going to be coming this way."

Michigan lawmakers in Congress had written to Acting Secretary of the Air Force John Roth, urging him to select Selfridge for the international training center.

They said Selfridge would be able to house and operate up to 24 F-35 aircraft immediately, "with plenty of unused space on the premises to expand and house additional aircraft."

The delegation also noted the Air Force already completed a recent environmental impact study for the bed-down of up to 18 F-35As at Selfridge, which would save time and costs.

The study was done because Selfridge, which currently hosts A-10 fighter and KC-135 tanker missions, in 2017 was in the running to store and maintain the F-35A, which is made by Lockheed Martin Corp. Selfridge lost to Dannelly Field Air Guard Station in Montgomery, Alabama, and Truax Air Guard Station in Madison, Wisconsin, for that mission.

