GOP Rep. Liz Cheney joins board of Gerald R. Ford Foundation

Detroit News staff and wire reports

U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, a Wyoming Republican recently ousted from her top post in the GOP, has joined the board of trustees at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Foundation, officials announced Monday.

The unanimous vote at the board's annual meeting came the same day her father, former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney, retired from the panel after 40 years, the foundation said in a statement.

“It’s a great honor to follow in my father’s footsteps and to have the honor of serving on the Foundation that President Ford established,” Liz Cheney said in the release. “His leadership in Congress and in the White House has inspired my own work on Capitol Hill.

"Gerald Ford is the type of public servant America needs today. He fearlessly modeled integrity, courage, loyalty, civility, and decency — all benchmarks of what good public service looks like in our American democracy.”

Board members "reflect the high ideals of integrity, honesty, and candor of former President Gerald R. Ford," a foundation spokeswoman said in an email Monday night.

The congresswoman's term is three years and renewable, according to the foundation for the 38th president, who grew up in Michigan.

“Not only did the board pass a resolution honoring Vice President Dick Cheney for more than four decades of outstanding service to my father and the foundation, but we also welcomed the next generation of the Cheney family to our team,” board Chair Mike Ford said. “We have been impressed with Liz’s principled leadership, generous service, and unflinching courage while serving in Congress — traits my father valued highly.”

The move comes after House Republicans voted to remove Cheney from her post as the No. 3 Republican over her repeated criticisms of former President Donald Trump.

She has spoken out about his influence on participants in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol in Washington.

“Remaining silent and ignoring the lie emboldens the liar,” she told her colleagues last month. “I will not sit back and watch in silence while others lead our party down a path that abandons the rule of law and joins the former president’s crusade to undermine our democracy.