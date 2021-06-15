House, Senate Dem leaders push for review of Michigan ties to Jan. 6 insurrection

Lansing — House and Senate Democratic leaders are asking the GOP-led Legislature to create a bipartisan coalition to study Michigan's ties to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

The concurrent resolution from House Democratic Leader Donna Lasinski was referred to the Government Operations Committee, a committee used by House leadership to house bills that have slim chances of moving through the legislative process.

The Scio Township Democrat and Senate Democratic Leader Jim Ananich of Flint delivered a similar letter to Republican leadership last week.

“Michigan played a unique role in setting the stage for that attack and attempted insurrection — from serving as a dress rehearsal when an armed mob entered our state Capitol to state officials bringing false electors to Lansing in an attempt to undermine the results of a fair and free election," Lasinski said in a statement. "The people of Michigan deserve answers and accountability for those involved."

The committee would include six House members and six Senate members, with equal numbers of Democrats and Republicans, according to the resolution. The group would be granted the power to issue subpoenas, administer oaths and examine records related to Michigan's involvement in the insurrection.

"The joint select committee shall report to the Legislature a summary of its findings and conclusions, as well as any recommendations on further appropriate actions the Legislature may take to address Michiganders’ involvement in the Capitol attack and to prevent future acts of violence against American democratic institutions," the resolution said.

Senate Republican leadership seemed averse to the plan.

"It would seem that any investigation of criminal wrongdoing would be best handled by the relevant law enforcement," said Abby Walls, spokeswoman for Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake.

Staff writer Craig Mauger contributed.

eleblanc@detroitnews.com