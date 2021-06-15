Michigan Senate OKs $4.3 billion in federal COVID relief funds for schools

Lansing — The Michigan Senate approved $4.3 billion in federal COVID-19 relief spending for schools Tuesday as negotiations continue in Lansing over billions of additional stimulus dollars.

The Senate voted 35-0 to pass the bill, which featured $840 million for school districts provided through the December round of coronavirus relief, signed by then-President Donald Trump, and $3.3 billion for districts through the March round of relief, signed by President Joe Biden.

The legislation also featured about $180 million for nonpublic schools and $5.5 million for administrative funding allocated to the state Department of Education.

Sen. Rosemary Bayer, D-Beverly Hills, touted the bill, saying lawmakers should be proud of it.

"I look forward to continuing this work," Bayer said.

The vote was considered a sign of positive momentumas Republican lawmakers who control the state Legislature continue to negotiate with Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration over how to spend federal stimulus funds and budget surplus money.

Lawmakers are supposed to complete next year's state budget by July 1, but Senate Appropriations Chairman Jim Stamas, R-Midland, said Monday that he has "concerns" whether that will be possible.

The Senate has two weeks of session remaining before what is effectively a two-month summer break, and the House has three weeks remaining.

The next fiscal year begins Oct. 1.

GOP lawmakers and Whitmer have nearly $7 billion in federal stimulus money for state government available to allocate. On top of that, they have more than $2 billion in surplus money in the current fiscal year. Combined, the stimulus funds for state government over which lawmakers have broad discretion and the surplus nearly match the entire general fund this year: $10.6 billion.

The wide majority of dollars approved by the Senate for school districts Tuesday were designated to districts based on federal law but had to be appropriated by the Legislature. The bill needs to be approved in the Michigan House.

The proposal leaves about $370 million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund dollars from the March federal stimulus still to be allocated.

