Biden raised cases of Whelan, Reed with Putin, says he has hope

Washington — President Joe Biden said he raised the cases of two "wrongfully imprisoned" Americans, Paul Whelan of Michigan and Trevor Reed of Texas, during his face-to-face meeting Wednesday with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"The families of the detained Americans I have hope for," Biden told reporters as he left a news conference in Geneva, Switzerland after the summit.

"It came up, and we discussed it. We're going to follow through with that discussion. I am not going to walk away on that."

Whelan, 51, of Novi has been in custody in Russia for 30 months since his arrest at a Moscow hotel in December 2018 and later conviction on espionage charges that he's vehemently denied. Whelan is now serving a a 16-year sentence of hard labor.

Biden said "we'll find out" in the next six months to a year if his efforts made a difference on a number of fronts, including the release of Americans in Russian prisons.

"Human rights is always going to be on the table, I told him," Biden said of Putin. "That's what we are. That's who we are."

Biden stressed to reporters why he wanted to meet Putin in person, including to communicate "directly that the United States would respond to actions that impair our vital interests or those of our allies."

"It was important to meet in person so there could be no mistake about or misrepresentations about what I wanted to communicate. I did what I came to do," said Biden, who described the tone of the meetings as "good" and "positive."

Putin in solo remarks after the summit — which ended earlier than expected after three hours — said it had been "constructive" and that there was “no hostility” in the talks. It was agreed that both the U.S. and Russian ambassadors would return to their respective diplomatic posts.

The two leaders also agreed to begin consultations on cybersecurity issues, though Putin denied U.S. allegations that his government was responsible for a recent high-profile hacks against U.S. businesses and government agencies.

Biden warned that there would be consequences if Russia engaged further in election meddling or cybersecurity attacks against the United States.

"He knows there are consequences," Biden said. "He knows I will take action."

Putin acknowledged that Biden raised human rights issues, including the case of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, whose prison sentence Putin defended.

Asked how he'd respond if Navalny died in prison, Biden said he make it clear to Putin that the consequences of that would be "devastating" for Russia.

Whelan's family on Monday released an audio message from Whelan recorded during a May 30 phone call with his parents in Michigan from his labor camp in Mordovia.

Whelan had implored Biden to secure his release when he meets with Putin to "bring this appalling case of hostage diplomacy to an end."

"I remain innocent. No crime of espionage occurred. The secret trial, without evidence, proves those facts. The abduction of an American tourist cannot stand. Congress, American citizens and supporters throughout the world echo my call for immediate, decisive action," Whelan said in the recording.

"Please bring me home to my family, and my dog, Flora, where I belong. Thank you, Mr. President, for your commitment to returning me home and bringing this deplorable hostage situation to an expedient conclusion."

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki had said over the weekend that human rights abuses and the jailing of Americans "will all be part of the discussion" at the summit in Geneva, Switzerland.

A University of Michigan expert said Tuesday it was possible that Biden would raise the issue of American prisoners during the summit, and speculated that a deal was possible because because Putin likely seeks at least a modest easing of tensions between the two nations as U.S. sanctions wear on the Russian economy.

"However, Biden is unlikely to agree to a straightforward prisoner swap, which many would see as rewarding unjust Russian behavior," said John D. Ciorciari, director of UM's International Policy Center and Weiser Diplomacy Center.

"Even including the issue within a negotiation is problematic for that reason."

Whelan's family said this week they were hoping the summit will start a dialogue that could lead to Whelan's release.

"(We) are hopeful that, directly or indirectly, his case will be touched on during the meetings. But the summit itself is the most important outcome, which would not have happened without President Biden making the offer to President Putin to meet," Paul's brother David Whelan said.

The former security executive from Novi was arrested in Moscow in December 2018 and convicted about a year ago after a secret trial. His family has said he was in Russia to attend a friend's wedding.

The U.S. State Department has called Whelan's closed trial a "mockery of justice," noting Russian prosecutors produced no evidence, and Whelan was not able to produce witnesses in his defense.

Reed, a former U.S. Marine who hails from Texas, was arrested following an altercation with police in Moscow in 2019. U.S. Ambassador John Sullivan has described Reed's trial as a “theater of the absurd." Reed, who was recently diagnosed with COVID-19, was sentenced to nine years in prison camp.

Michigan lawmakers in Congress have called on Russia to produce "credible" evidence against Whelan or to release him.

Led by U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens, D-Rochester Hills, the Michigan delegation and dozens of other Capitol Hill lawmakers sent a letter to Biden Tuesday urging him to address the detention of Whelan and Reed with Putin, calling the charges against Whelan and Reed "legally dubious and politically motivated."

"These political arrests are unacceptable and fly in the face of international legal standards," the lawmakers wrote.

They asked Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken to "redouble your commitments to stand up for human rights, due process, and dignity of Americans abroad."

"We also urge you to intensify wherever possible your engagement with President Putin to make clear that politically motivated arrests and the detention of U.S. citizens are unacceptable," they added. "We must continue to urge him to release all prisoners unjustly imprisoned in Russia."

