Whitmer rescinds Michigan's gathering, mask rules starting Tuesday

Lansing — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Thursday her administration is removing Michigan's remaining restrictions on gatherings and masks, with the changes set to take effect Tuesday.

Indoor and outdoor capacity limits will increase to 100%, and the state's mask mandate for unvaccinated people will be removed, Whitmer said in a statement.

The changes rescind the largest remaining pandemic rules that have governed Michigan for about 15 months amid challenges to the governor's emergency powers and health department's authority to issue the emergency and epidemic orders.

“We owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to the medical experts and health professionals who stood on the front lines to keep us all safe," Whitmer said in a statement. "And we are incredibly thankful to all of the essential workers who kept our state moving."

Other orders being rescinded, effective Tuesday, include those governing entry into congregate care and juvenile justice facilities.

Some orders remaining in place include those protecting individuals in long-term care facilities, prisons and jails as well as mandated COVID-positive reporting requirements at schools and prisons. Michigan's rules for long-term care facilities, agricultural housing and prisons largely involve testing protocols and record keeping requirements for staff and residents.

The Whitmer administration expects to release updated guidance for school kids and staff next week.

"Our top priority going forward is utilizing the federal relief funding in a smart, sustainable way as we put Michigan back to work and jump-start our economy," the governor said. "We have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to ensure that Michigan’s families, small businesses, and communities emerge from this pandemic stronger than ever before.”

Michigan's COVID-19 infection rates have been declining for about eight weeks after they surged in late March and April. The state led the nation in new cases per population for longer than a month.

But warmer temperatures that have pushed more activities outdoors and increasing vaccination coverage has spurred infection numbers to plummet. Last week, the state reported 1,786 new cases, the third lowest weekly count since March 2020 and the lowest total in nearly a year.

The percentage of tests for the virus bringing positive results fell below 2%. Earlier in the pandemic, the state's goal was 3%. As of Wednesday, the state reported 417 adults hospitalized with COVID-19, a 66% drop from three weeks earlier.

The changing numbers have increased pressure to more quickly ease the remaining restrictions, as other states have done, including California and New York.

On May 20, Whitmer announced plans to end statewide mandates on July 1 and, for the most part, bring life "back to normal" ahead of the Fourth of July holiday. Michigan has been under different levels of emergency orders on gatherings and businesses for about 15 months. The first COVID-19 cases were reported here on March 10, 2020.

The state's June 1 epidemic order from the Department of Health and Human Services generally limited indoor crowds at businesses and restaurants to 50% of normal capacity constraints and required non-vaccinated individuals to wear masks at indoor gatherings. The order was initially scheduled to expire on July 1.

As of Tuesday, about 61% of Michigan's adult population, age 16 and older, had received at least their initial dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Half of the state's adult population is fully vaccinated.

Whitmer said Wednesday her administration could relax the state's remaining COVID-19 restrictions "in the coming days."

"It's scheduled for July 1," the governor said. "But I think you should stay tuned."

cmauger@detroitnews.com

eleblanc@detroitnews.com