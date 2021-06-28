President Joe Biden set to visit Traverse City on Saturday

Washington — President Joe Biden will visit Traverse City on Saturday to "celebrate our country's progress against the virus," the White House announced Monday.

Biden will be joined by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as part of a nationwide tour related to recovery from the coronavirus.

The goal of the tour is to encourage unvaccinated Americans to get a vaccine, according to the Traverse City Record Eagle, which broke the news Monday of the president's visit.

The White House did not immediately respond to request about what the president and Whitmer will do while in Traverse City.

Vice President Kamala Harris was to make a similar trip to Detroit on Monday to encourage vaccinations, but that visit was postponed after major flooding in the city over the weekend.

