Trump lashes out at ‘spineless’ former AG Bill Barr for calling out election lies

Dave Goldiner

New York Daily News

Former President Donald Trump has trashed former Attorney General Bill Barr as a “spineless RINO” after his onetime loyal lieutenant denounced his election lies.

Hours after addressing thousands of MAGA supporters in Ohio, Trump slammed Barr for distancing himself from Trump’s outlandish claims that the election was stolen from him.

“Bill Barr was a disappointment in every sense of the word,” Trump wrote in an email message. “Bill Barr’s weakness helped facilitate the cover-up of the Crime of the Century, the Rigged 2020 Presidential Election!”

Ticking off some of his favored election conspiracy theories, the former president accused Barr of being a RINO, or “Republican in Name Only,” who allowed Democrats to steal the vote.

“(Barr) and other RINOs in the Republican Party are being used in order to try to convince people that the election was legitimate,” Trump wrote.

One of Trump’s staunchest allies while he was in office, Barr departed in December 2020 amid lingering tension over the president’s baseless claims of election fraud and the investigation into President-elect Joe Biden’s son.

Barr spoke out in-depth about his break from Trump over the weekend, disclosing that Republican leader Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., pushed him to denounce Trump’s lies.

The new interview sparked Trump’s angry new outburst in a long and rambling statement issued just before midnight Sunday.

“What really damaged the Senate Republicans was allowing their races to be rigged and stolen,” Trump wrote. “And worse, the American people … no longer believe their vote matters because spineless RINOs like Bill Barr and Mitch McConnell did nothing.”

Trump spoke to a sprawling crowd of loyal supporters Saturday night as he launches a new summer series of campaign-style rallies. He says he is still deciding whether to run for the White House again in 2024.

As he often does when denouncing onetime allies, Trump correctly pointed out that Barr once slavishly praised him.

“If he felt this way, why did Barr say he was ‘greatly honored’ and ‘proud to have played a role in the many successes and unprecedented achievements you have delivered for the American people’ in the final letter he wrote to me?” Trump asked.