Biden nominates 2 Michigan judges to federal bench

Washington — President Joe Biden on Wednesday nominated an Oakland County judge who would be the first federal judge of South Asian descent in Michigan if confirmed, the White House said.

Biden tapped Oakland County Circuit Judge Shalina D. Kumar to serve on the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan. Kumar was appointed chief judge of the Sixth Circuit Court in 2018.

Kumar also handles civil and criminal matters and has served as a presiding judge of the Adult Treatment Court. She graduated from the University of Michigan in 1993 and the University of Detroit-Mercy School of Law in 1996. She was a civil litigator in private practice from 1997 to 2007, according to her bio.

There is a vacancy on the Eastern District Court because U.S. District Judge Victoria Roberts said Jan. 20 that she would step down from her Detroit post and take senior status.

Biden also nominated Michigan Court of Appeals Judge Jane M. Beckering on Wednesday to the federal bench in the Western District of Michigan.

Beckering has served on the appeals court since 2007 and is chief judge pro tempore of the court and the president-elect of the Grand Rapids Bar Association.

Before joining the bench, Beckering was a trial lawyer for 17 years, starting the law firm Buchanan & Beckering PLC in Grand Rapids representing plaintiffs in civil litigation. She got her law degree from the University of Wisconsin in 1990 and her bachelor's degree from the University of Michigan in 1987, according to her bio.

Kumar and Beckering are part of Biden's fifth round of judicial nominees and his first picks for Michigan courts.

