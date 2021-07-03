Biden arrives in Traverse City, visiting cherry farm in Antrim County

Traverse City — President Joe Biden arrived in Traverse City early Saturday afternoon to "celebrate our country's progress against the virus" and visit a cherry farm in neighboring Antrim County.

The president landed around 12:35 p.m. Biden was joined on his visit to King Orchards by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as well as U.S. Sens. Debbie Stabenow of Lansing and Gary Peters of Bloomfield Township.

At Cherry Capital Airport, Biden spoke with Whitmer as well as the senators and at one point they governor and president held hands, according to the pool report. After the gathering broke up, Biden had an extended discussion with Traverse City Mayor Jim Carruthers.

Biden took Marine One to Antrim County Airport, where he arrived around 1:10 p.m. and got in a motorcade to King Orchards in Central Lake, which is about an hour's drive from Traverse City. The Biden entourage will be given a tour by Juliette King McAvoy of King Orchards, who is the daughter of co-owner John King and niece of other co-owner Jim King.

The trip is the Democratic president's third visit to Michigan in the less than six months he has been in office. Republican predecessor Donald Trump didn't make his third trip to Michigan until March 2019, more than two years into his presidency.

Biden's latest visit is part of a nationwide tour related to recovery from the coronavirus and encouragement of unvaccinated Americans to shots of the vaccine.

Grand Traverse County, where Traverse City is located, has among Michigan's highest vaccination rates with 68.1% of adults 16 years and older having received at least one dose of COVID vaccine — close to Biden's goal of 70% by July 4. That compares with the statewide average of 56.5% through Friday.

Biden's visit comes as Michigan's tart cherry crop is estimated to be 65.6 million pounds, a 5% drop from the 69.3 million pounds harvested in 2020, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. But both years marked a two-thirds drop from the 201 million pounds harvested in 2018 and a lesser decline from the 170 pounds in 2019.

Michigan is the dominant state in the country for producing tart cherries.

The state's warm April led to a devastating early bloom when a days-long polar trough in May froze buds and kept bees from pollinating. Tart cherries took the biggest hit. They were already down about two-thirds, the worst of recent consecutively bad years, said Nikki Rothwell, coordinator of the Northwest Michigan Horticultural Research Center, 10 miles north of Traverse City on Leelanau Peninsula.

This was followed by four days of rain, ending last Sunday, that split cherries, mainly sweet ones. Farmers and industry watchers used words such as “demoralizing,” “devastation,” even “anger.”

Vice President Kamala Harris was to make a similar trip to Detroit on Monday to encourage vaccinations, but that visit was postponed after major flooding in the city over the weekend.

Biden's trip comes after the White House acknowledged last week that it would be likely to miss its goal of partially vaccinating at least 70% of U.S. adults by the Fourth of July. Instead, the country will probably hit 70% of vaccinations for Americans age 27 and older by Sunday.

Sixteen states and the District of Columbia have met Biden's goal of 70% partially vaccinated, but Michigan is not among that group.

Biden was last in Michigan on May 18, when he visited a Ford Motor Co. truck plant in Dearborn and took a spin in the electric F-150 Lightning. Before that, he visited the Pfizer plant in Portage that manufactures the two-dose COVID-19 vaccine.

First lady Jill Biden traveled to Michigan in June, speaking at a pop-up vaccine clinic at Grand Rapids Community College's DeVos campus.

Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona also came to Michigan last month, stopping at community colleges in Dearborn and Warren to encourage young people to get the COVID-19 vaccine and highlight the Biden administration's effort to provide two years of free college.

This time around, Biden won't be making a stop in southeast Michigan due to the massive cleanup that's underway from flooding, which has kept the Interstate 94 freeway closed in Detroit and Dearborn, said U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Dearborn.

"It wouldn't make sense to take valuable resources away from the flooding recovery in many communities," Dingell told The Detroit News Friday after spending her morning touring flood-damaged homes. "He's fully aware of what's going on in Michigan because I raised it with him at the White House on Wednesday."

Biden's senior staff is monitoring the situation, and the president "wants to do whatever he can to be supportive," she said.

