Michigan's high court won't weigh in on redistricting delay

Lansing — The Michigan Supreme Court has denied a request to delay the deadlines for new voting maps in Michigan, opining that the justices' involvement would be pre-emptive and "unwarranted."

Michigan's Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission asked the high court to grant it an extension of the deadline because U.S. Census data that will guide the drawing of the maps is delayed by six months this year. But the seven justices unanimously rejected the request.

The official data isn't expected to be available until Sept. 30, 13 days after finalized maps are supposed to be available to the public ahead of a Nov. 1 deadline outlined in the state constitution.

Anticipating legal action because of the unavoidable delay, the commission sought relief from the Supreme Court for a plan that would extend the deadline out to Jan. 25, 2022.

The high court's statement, written by Justice Elizabeth Welch, noted that the commission's position was "difficult and unenviable" but declined to grant relief ahead of an actual violation of the deadline and accompanying lawsuit.

"By our decision today, we have declined the invitation to clothe the commission or the Secretary of State with any lawsuit-proof vest," Welch wrote. "The risk of future lawsuits — however likely and however inconvenient to the commission's ongoing work — is insufficient reason to justify the relief requested."

Besides, the justice wrote, the commission already plans to follow the delayed schedule with or without the blessing of the high court.

"No matter how the commission chooses to proceed, if its work is challenged then it will ultimately fall to this court 'to determine what are the requirements of the constitution and to define the meaning of those requirements in specific applications.' "

