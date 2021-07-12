Michigan judge weighs whether to sanction pro-Trump attorneys

A federal judge in Detroit will hold a key hearing Monday morning on whether attorneys who made unsubstantiated claims in a push to overturn Michigan's 2020 presidential election should be penalized for their actions.

The virtual proceeding at 8:30 a.m. will be the latest highlight in a seven-month legal fight that began the day before Thanksgiving when six Republicans filed a lawsuit in Michigan's Eastern District, asking the court to name Donald Trump the winner of the state's election. At least eight lawyers have been involved in the attempt to reverse the result, including national conservative figure Sidney Powell of Texas

Democrat Joe Biden beat the GOP incumbent by 154,000 votes, or 3 percentage points, in Michigan. A report by the GOP-controlled state Senate, dozens of court rulings, bipartisan boards of canvassers and audits have reinforced the outcome.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, Wayne County voter Robert Davis and the city of Detroit have all asked Judge Linda Parker to levy sanctions, including financial penalties, against the attorneys who represented the six Republicans.

"The conduct of plaintiffs’ counsel in knowingly asserting false and frivolous claims while seeking relief with massive implications for our democracy warrants the strongest possible disciplinary action," Detroit's legal team wrote in a January motion.

The original lawsuit focused heavily on murky claims about election tabulation software and analyses that attempted to call into question Michigan's result. The filing also tried to use human errors by election workers in northern Michigan's Antrim County to question equipment in other areas of the state.

Parker, who was nominated by President Barack Obama, rejected the challenge on Dec. 7, saying the suit seemed "less about achieving the relief" the GOP plaintiffs sought and "more about the impact of their allegations on people’s faith in the democratic process and their trust in our government."

Parker said the plaintiffs were seeking judicial action that was "stunning in its scope and breathtaking in its reach."

"If granted, the relief would disenfranchise the votes of the more than 5.5 million Michigan citizens who, with dignity, hope, and a promise of a voice, participated in the 2020 general election," the judge said.

Lawyers for Detroit and the state argued that the court should impose penalties to discourage similar litigation in the future. The attorneys for the city of Detroit asked the court to refer the Republicans' counsel for disbarment proceedings, to institute monetary sanctions, to award legal feels to the city and to require the plaintiffs themselves to post a bond before filing a suit in the future.

Nessel, Michigan's Democratic attorney general, asked the judge to award attorneys' fees amounting to $11,071 to the state, contending that the Republicans' lawyers "pursued legal claims that they knew or should have known were frivolous."

In February, Stefanie Lambert Junttila, a Michigan attorney working with the GOP plaintiffs, countered that the claims at the center of the case were "supported by hundreds of factual and expert affidavits, as well as substantial documentation." She has also argued that Nessel's office had attempted to "chill free speech" in the push for sanctions.

"This litigation abuse is contrary to the spirit of the Constitution and the First Amendment — in addition to a bold lack of professional conduct toward opposing counsel," Lambert Junttila wrote.

Powell is the most well known name among the attorneys facing potential sanctions in Michigan. She appeared with Trump's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, at a press conference in November before the president's legal team distanced itself from her.

She has been involved in failed election challenges in multiple swing states, describing her legal effort as releasing the "kraken."

