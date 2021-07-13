Michigan man wrongfully accused with facial recognition urges Congress to act

Washington — Roger Williams said when police first called and told him to turn himself in, he assumed it was a prank call. He hung up and phoned his wife to reassure her that everything was OK.

But it wasn't. When he pulled into his Farmington Hills driveway after work, a Detroit police car blocked him in, "as if I was going to make a run for it," Williams recalled Tuesday to lawmakers.

Williams was arrested in front of his wife and young children that day in January 2020.

When detectives came to question him in jail, they showed Williams a surveillance photo of a suspect. It wasn't him. He had been mistakenly tagged by facial recognition software as a suspected shoplifter at Midtown's Shinola store, where five watches were taken in 2018.

"I held that piece of paper up to my face and said, 'I hope you don't think all Black people look alike,'" Williams recalled.

The officer told him, "I guess the computer got it wrong."

"I’ve been fighting ever since," Williams said. "I hope that Congress does something about this."

Williams, a Detroit native, testified Tuesday before the U.S. House Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime, Terrorism and Homeland Security, which is examining law enforcement’s use of facial recognition technology, including the "risk to civil liberties and due process posed by this technology."

His audience was sympathetic. Texas Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, chairwoman of the subcommittee, told Williams she was "very apologetic to you and your family for having to go through this."

Williams was held in police custody for 30 hours and arraigned on a first-degree theft charge that was later dropped by the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office for insufficient evidence.

His case is often cited by critics of the facial recognition technology, who reference studies suggesting the software systems return an inordinate number of false hits against Black people. Williams is African American.

Lawmakers from both parties at Tuesday's hearing raised similar concerns about algorithms that are less accurate when analyzing the faces of women, people of color, the elderly and children.

"The technology here is absolutely problematic and inconsistent," said Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs, the panel's top Republican, citing "enormous concerns."

Jackson Lee noted that at least 18,000 police departments across the country are using facial recognition software.

While she applauded the use of the technology to apprehend domestic terrorists, including several of those charged in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, she said use of the tool must be weighed against privacy, oversight and transparency concerns and its potentially discriminatory impact.

"As these trends have developed, the federal government has been largely absent," she said. "What we do not know towers over what we do, and that needs to change."

Williams in April filed a federal lawsuit seeking damages from the City of Detroit, its police chief and a police detective for "the grave harm caused by the misuse of, and reliance upon, facial recognition technology."

The American Civil Liberties Union, which represents Williams, has said that his was "the first case of wrongful arrest due to facial recognition technology to come to light in the United States."

Detroit's mayor and former police chief have acknowledged that Williams' arrest was a mistake and say that new protocols are in place to avoid similar incidents.

"What you need to do is make sure you have the right protocols, and since September there are a whole series of protocols in place that this incident would not have been possible," Mayor Mike Duggan said earlier this year.

"But it’s unfortunate that it’s happened before Detroit had its own facial recognition, before it had its own policy, and there was really no excuse for Mr. Williams having been arrested."

Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig has blamed poor detective work for Williams' arrest, not the facial recognition system. He personally apologized for the incident.

“It had nothing to do with technology, but certainly had everything to do with poor investigative work,” Craig has said.

The chief said the "sloppy work and lack of management oversight" prompted him to demote the detective's supervisor, a captain, to the rank of lieutenant.

City officials have said they would expunge Williams' record and remove his personal information from a police database.

The case stems from the theft of five watches worth about $4,000 from the Shinola outlet in the Cass Corridor. A security officer reviewed video footage that showed the suspect wearing a St. Louis Cardinals baseball cap, but the man did not look into the camera, according to the lawsuit.

Michigan State Police ran Williams' photo through facial recognition software, which returned a hit for Williams. Detroit investigators then showed six photographs, including one of Williams, to the security officer, who had not witnessed the incident in person, according to a complaint against the police. Williams was then arrested.

Amid the controversy, the Detroit City Council last fall approved a nearly $200,000 facial recognition technology contract with South Carolina-based DataWorks Plus, which funds software maintenance and equipment support. The contract expires Sept. 30, 2022.

mburke@detroitnews.com

Staff writers George Hunter and Sarah Rahal contributed.