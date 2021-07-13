Lin Wood's social media post violated court rules, Michigan filing contends

A court filing Tuesday asked a federal judge to examine whether attorney Lin Wood should be held in criminal contempt for a social media post after a lengthy hearing on the actions of lawyers involved in the failed push to overturn Michigan's election.

The proceeding before U.S. District Court Judge Linda Parker lasted about six hours Monday. It focused on whether Wood of Georgia, Sidney Powell of Texas and seven other attorneys filed frivolous claims as they sought to have former President Donald Trump named Michigan's winner.

Afterward, Wood posted a message on the platform Telegram that included a recording of Powell's closing remarks, according to media reports. Wood labeled her comments "eloquent." According to the Tuesday court filing by Wayne County voter Robert Davis, who intervened in the case previously, and his attorney, Andrew Paterson, local court rules prohibit "the recording or broadcasting of judicial proceedings by radio or television or other means."

"Intervenor Defendant Robert Davis believes that Mr. Wood’s actions of deliberately defying the local rules of this district warrants criminal contempt proceedings," the motion added.

Wood posted on Monday that he didn't record the video of Powell's remarks he shared, and he removed the message on the request of his own legal counsel.

"I only hope that those who listened to the hearing remember what happened and will tell others," Wood posted. "We must shine light on darkness."

Wood didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday afternoon.

Monday's hearing was lively throughout as Parker considered whether to impose penalties upon the legal team behind a lawsuit to overturn Michigan's 2020 election. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, the city of Detroit and Davis have asked for sanctions.

Parker labeled elements of the unsuccessful lawsuit to have Donald Trump named Michigan's winner "fantastical," "obviously questionable" and "layers of hearsay." Parker also said lawyers have a responsibility to investigate assertions they present.

Powell refused to relent. She said "the duty of lawyers" was to raise "difficult and even unpopular issues."

"We have practiced law with the highest standards," Powell said. "We would file the same complaints again. We welcome an opportunity to actually prove our case. No court has ever given us that opportunity."

Democrat Joe Biden beat Trump by 154,000 votes, or 3 percentage points, in Michigan. A report by the GOP-controlled state Senate, dozens of court rulings, bipartisan boards of canvassers and audits have reinforced the outcome.

Wood tried to distance himself from the Michigan case, saying he wasn't aware of his involvement until he read a media report about the potential sanctions he faced.

