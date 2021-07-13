Whitmer requests Biden declare major disaster for Michigan after flooding

Washington — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is seeking a major disaster declaration for Michigan that, if granted, would make available federal aid following heavy rain and severe flooding in southeast Michigan in late June.

Whitmer wrote Tuesday to President Joe Biden, seeking the declaration for damage from widespread flooding that closed freeways, knocked out power to thousands of residents and soaked basements, causing major damage in the counties of Wayne and Washtenaw.

If federal aid is granted, assistance could include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help people and businesses recover from the flooding damage, Whitmer's office said.

Some parts of the region recorded as much as 7 inches of rain over a 12-hour period between the night of June 25 and the morning of June 26, prompting a state emergency declaration from Whitmer that will be in place until July 24.

“We are working as quickly as possible to speed up the timeline for this request that Michigan families need so desperately to recover from these historic floods,” Whitmer said in a Tuesday statement.

“The flooding on June 25-26 had devastating impacts on Wayne and Washtenaw counties residents who suffered damage to their homes and loss of personal property. If granted a presidential declaration, additional federal sources will become available to assist Michigan residents as they continue to recover from this disaster.”

Federal and local officials assessed the damage July 8 to 10 at the most severely affected homes and businesses across Wayne County. State officials reviewed the assessments and determined the level of damage met the level to apply for federal aid.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will review Whitmer’s request and advise Biden whether he should grant the disaster declaration.

