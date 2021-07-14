Justice watchdog critical of FBI's delay in probing complaints about Nassar abuse

Washington — In a long-awaited report, the U.S. Department of Justice's internal watchdog on Wednesday documented a string of failures by FBI field offices to properly investigate allegations against former Michigan State University sports doctor Larry Nassar.

Inspector General Michael Horowitz's office found that senior officials in the FBI Indianapolis Field Office "failed to respond ...with the urgency that the allegations required" and made "fundamental errors when it did respond."

That included failing to notify the appropriate FBI field office in Lansing or state or local authorities of the allegations or to take other steps to neutralize the "ongoing threat posed by Nassar."

The report suggests that the delays by investigators allowed Nassar to continue abusing young athletes for months. It cites court documents showing 70 or more were allegedly sexually abused by Nassar between July 2015 — when the first complaint against Nassar was filed with the FBI Indianapolis Field Office — and August 2016, when the MSU Police received a separate complaint of sexual abuse by Nassar.

The Office of Inspector General also found that, when the FBI’s handling of the Nassar case came under scrutiny in 2017 and 2018, officials in the Indianapolis field office "did not take responsibility for their failures."

"Instead, they provided incomplete and inaccurate information to make it appear that they had been diligent in responding to the sexual abuse allegations," the report says.

In addition to failing to document interviews and evidence related to Nassar allegations, an FBI official in the Indianapolis field office, W. Jay Abbott, lied in interviews with the Inspector General's Office to minimize the errors the office had made in handling the allegations.

Abbott also talked with USA Gymnastics President Stephen Penny, Jr. about a potential job opportunity with the U.S. Olympic Committee while the two were discussing the allegations against Nassar.

“Abbott should have known — and we found that he in fact did know — that this conduct would raise questions regarding his impartiality,” the Inspector General’s Office said in a press release Wednesday.

The Department of Justice declined to prosecute Abbott or the Indianapolis Field Office for making false statements. Abbott retired from the FBI in 2018.

In response to the report Wednesday, the FBI said "this should not have happened," calling the actions of FBI employees named in the report as "inexcusable."

"The FBI will never lose sight of the harm that Nassar’s abuse caused. The actions and inactions of certain FBI employees described in the report are inexcusable and a discredit to this organization," the agency said in a statement.

"The FBI has taken affirmative steps to ensure and has confirmed that those responsible for the misconduct and breach of trust no longer work FBI matters."

The FBI said it previously implemented improvements to ensure that serious allegations, such as those against Nassar, "are promptly shared with our law enforcement partners and within the FBI."

The agency also said it is "fully committed" to implementing the recommendations made by the Inspector General's Office, which included changing policies related to transferring complaints between field offices and more precisely mandating when FBI agents must "promptly" coordinate and contact local and state law enforcement.

Horowitz's probe set out to determine why it took nearly a year for the FBI to pursue complaints against Nassar after USA Gymnastics first reported complaints about him to the FBI's field office in Indianapolis in July 2015.

The FBI was first tipped off to concerns about Nassar in July 2015 but waited months to open a formal investigation, during which time dozens of other girls and women said they were molested by Nassar. USA Gymnastics again raised complaints about Nassar with the FBI's Los Angeles office in early 2016.

Horowitz's report also found that the Los Angeles office also had failed to notify the FBI Lansing office or state or local authorities of the allegations against Nassar.

Lansing's FBI office didn't learn about the Nassar allegations until after the Michigan State University Police executed a search warrant at Nassar’s home in September 2016, according to the inspector general's report.

The FBI's delays were part of a pattern of institutional failures to detect or intervene in Nassar's crimes, including from USA Gymnastics, the U.S. Olympic Committee and Michigan State University.

It took nearly three years for Horowitz to release the report, despite calls from members of Congress to accelerate its release.

Nassar was charged in 2016 and sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison in 2018 for multiple counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and for possessing child pornography. Hundreds of people have said they were abused by Nassar under the guise of medical treatment during his time as a sports doctor.

Horowitz's office had been investigating the FBI's handling of sexual abuse allegations against Nassar since 2018, years after USA Gymnastics and some of Nassar's victims had contacted the agency about the allegations.

U.S. Sens. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Jerry Moran of Kansas, who previously led a Senate investigation into systemic abuse within U.S. Olympic sports, were set to be briefed by Horowitz on Wednesday afternoon.

The senators' investigation in 2019 found that the FBI had "sat on evidence of (Nassar's) sexual misconduct for over a year" and faulted the FBI for not warning MSU of the allegations against him or Twistars USA, an elite gymnastics club near Lansing where multiple victims of Nassar trained and said they were assaulted by him.

The senators' report noted that Nassar had remained employed by MSU for 420 days after the USAG's initial contact with the FBI in July 2015.

The senators' probe found that the FBI’s investigation "dragged on and was shuffled between field offices" while Nassar continued to see patients at MSU until Aug. 20, 2016 — the day after gymnast Rachael Denhollander filed a complaint against Nassar with the MSU police alleging sexual abuse she had suffered in 2000.

Denhollander was the first woman to go public with her complaints about Nassar.

The senators' staff reviewed emails showing that that USAG had attempted to assist the FBI early on by trying to arrange interviews and connect Nassar's victims and their families with FBI investigators. After those efforts, the FBI eventually interviewed Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney by phone in September 2015, in which she described Nassar's criminal behavior.

Maroney told the committee she did not recall further communication from the FBI until she was interviewed again in California in 2016, where she repeated the description of Nassar's explicit conduct that she had given the FBI in 2015.

Also, Lt. Andrea Mumford of the MSU Police Department, the lead investigator in the Michigan case that led to Nassar's sentencing or sexual assault crimes, told the Senate committee that she first heard from an FBI agent in September 2016 who told her the agency was investigating Nassar for federal sex crimes involving interstate travel.

But when local police found child porn while executing a search warrant at Nassar's home, that evidence was turned over to the FBI in Lansing, whom Mumford said had no prior knowledge of Nassar or any investigation into him, according to the senators' report.

