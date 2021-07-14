Murkowski camp teases fundraising ahead of deadline

Becky Bohrer

Associated Press

Juneau, Alaska — Sen. Lisa Murkowski hasn’t officially announced if she will run again next year, but her campaign released fundraising details Wednesday that an adviser says “strongly positions” the Alaska Republican for a reelection bid.

Kevin Sweeney, a consultant to the campaign who ran Murkowski’s comeback 2010 write-in bid, said Murkowski’s focus is on her work in Washington. But he told The Associated Press the fundraising shows Murkowski also is “doing the work to make sure that she’s positioned for reelection, when that time comes.”

Murkowski’s campaign released top-line numbers but Sweeney was not immediately able to provide a copy of the four-page summary of the report, which also gets filed with the Federal Election Commission.

The campaign said Murkowski had raised $1.15 million in the second quarter, which ended June 30, and had about $2.3 million on hand.

Wednesday’s campaign statement comes ahead of a filing deadline and days after Republican Party leaders in Alaska endorsed Kelly Tshibaka, a former state Department of Administration commissioner, in the U.S. Senate race.

When asked about a copy of Tshibaka’s fundraising summary, Tim Murtaugh, who is working on Tshibaka’s campaign, said the filing deadline is Thursday.

Tshibaka also recently announced an endorsement from former President Donald Trump, whom Murkowski has been critical of.

Murkowski was one of seven Republican senators who voted to convict Trump during a Senate impeachment trial earlier this year. Trump was acquitted of a charge of incitement of insurrection related to the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot.