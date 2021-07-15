Biden grants Whitmer's request for major disaster declaration after flooding

Washington — President Joe Biden on Thursday granted Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's request for a major disaster declaration for Michigan after severe and damaging rains and flooding in southeast Michigan in late June, the White House said.

Biden's declaration will make available federal funding to affected individuals in the counties of Washtenaw and Wayne. That aid could include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the flood damage.

The White House said federal funding will also be available on a cost-sharing basis for governments for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

“President Biden’s declaration opens up critical resources to help Michigan residents recover from this disaster,” Whitmer said in a Thursday statement. "The flooding on June 25-26 had devastating impacts on Wayne and Washtenaw County residents who suffered damage to their homes, loss of personal property and faced unimaginable stress. With the resources we will receive thanks to President Biden’s leadership, we will put Michiganders first and help our communities recover and rebuild.”

Residents and business owners who sustained losses in the designated counties can begin applying for assistance by registering online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling (800) 621-FEMA (3362) or 1-800-462-7585 (TTY) for the hearing and speech impaired from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.

Whitmer had written Tuesday to Biden, seeking the declaration for damage from widespread flooding that closed freeways, knocked out power to thousands of residents, drenched basements and caused sewer backups in the counties of Wayne and Washtenaw.

Some parts of the region recorded as much as 7 inches of rain over a 12-hour period between the night of June 25 and the morning of June 26, prompting a state emergency declaration from Whitmer that will be in place until July 24.

Two deaths are tied to the aftermath of the storm — an 87-year-old man who died after falling in his flooded basement and a 40-year-old utility worker who died June 29 in Detroit while responding to power outages.

Federal and local officials assessed the damage last week at the most severely affected homes and businesses. Those assessments found 194 homes with major damage, 1,632 homes with minor damage and 155 affected homes.

At least 1,946 households were found potentially eligible for temporary housing funding, 1,796 households eligible for housing repair assistance, as well as two households for housing replacement assistance and 1,941 households for an estimated $14.1 million in housing and “other needs assistance."

“It is noteworthy that the damages identified for Wayne County alone almost exceeded the damages identified for the three-county flood disaster area of Macomb, Oakland and Wayne that received the major disaster declaration (by FEMA) in 2014,” Whitmer noted in a letter to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

"Without significant assistance from the federal government, residents will suffer financial hardships for years as they attempt to repair and restore their damaged homes to pre-disaster condition, repair or replace mechanical and electrical systems, take measures to ensure their homes are free of mold and other health hazards, and replace personal belongings," Whitmer wrote in the letter.

The governor noted that many Wayne County residents are still recovering from the impacts of flooding in 2014 flooding that resulted in a major disaster declaration, as well as widespread flooding in July 2016 and May 2019, when Whitmer also declared a state of emergency for the county. In that case, federal aid was not granted.

Whitmer's letter described several homes declared uninhabitable due to the flooding, while other homeowners had to haul water and debris from their homes. Many roads flooded, requiring water rescues and later abandoned vehicles that had to later be towed from the right-of-way.

The White House said damage assessments by FEMA are continuing in other areas of the state, and that more counties and additional forms of assistance could be designated after those assessments are done.

Whitmer has indicated she might make a separate request to include the counties of Huron and Ionia in the disaster later after assessments are completed for those areas.

That damage relates to six tornadoes that formed across southern lower Michigan on June 26, with the most damaging ones in the counties of Huron and Ionia, according to Whitmer's letter.

mburke@detroitnews.com