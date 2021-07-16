Federal judge will consider disciplining attorney Lin Wood over hearing post

A federal judge in Detroit says she will consider disciplining attorney Lin Wood, who was involved in the case to overturn Michigan's election, for sharing a recording of a hearing potentially in violation of court rules.

U.S. District Judge Linda Parker issued her order Thursday night in response to a motion from Wayne County voter Robert Davis, who intervened as a defendant in the unsuccessful court case that aimed to reverse Michigan's election result.

Parker is currently weighing whether to impose sanctions, including financial penalties and potential disbarment, on nine attorneys who brought the case based on conspiracy theories and unsubstantiated claims in November.

After a six-hour Monday hearing on the potential sanctions, Wood of Georgia posted a message on the platform Telegram that included a recording of fellow attorney Sidney Powell's closing remarks. The post labeled her comments "eloquent."

According to a court filing by Davis and his attorney, Andrew Paterson, local federal court rules prohibit "the recording or broadcasting of judicial proceedings by radio or television or other means."

"Intervenor Defendant Robert Davis believes that Mr. Wood’s actions of deliberately defying the local rules of this district warrants criminal contempt proceedings," a motion filed on Tuesday said.

On Thursday night, Parker declined to consider holding Wood in criminal contempt. But the judge said she would consider disciplining him. By July 22, Wood must explain in writing why he should not be penalized for “broadcasting” the proceeding on social media in violation of a local court rule.

Donald Campbell, an attorney for seven lawyers who were involved in the election case, has said the video cut Wood shared "was made by someone else, appears on multiple Telegram channels and is part of at least one editor-posted news article."

Wood did not respond to a request for comment about his social media post earlier this week.

Campbell asked Parker on Wednesday to release the entire six-hour video to the public so people could "judge the arguments of counsel and the entire hearing." Parker denied that request.

