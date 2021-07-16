Michigan Democrats outpace GOP counterparts in fundraising as redistricting looms

Washington — Michigan's seven House Democrats raised more than twice as much as their Republican counterparts over the last three months, with a trio of sophomore lawmakers raising more than $700,000 each.

Several lawmakers in the delegation stepped up their fundraising in recent months as they face an uncertain electoral future. Michigan is set to lose a seat in the U.S. House next term due to slow population growth, going from 14 seats to 13. In addition, the boundaries of members' districts will be redrawn in the redistricting process later this year.

"No one in the delegation really knows whose district is going to be completely different or on the chopping block as we move into next year," said Simon D. Schuster of the Michigan Campaign Finance Network.

"Some of the aggressive fundraising we're seeing from the Democrats in the Metro Detroit area reflects a hoarding of war chests for people who are concerned that they might be beat when going up in a primary with another incumbent next year."

Michigan's House Democrats, whose districts are concentrated in the southeast region, raised about $3.4 million to the Republicans' $1.6 million over last three months.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, who represents a GOP-leaning district, again had the largest haul in the Michigan delegation, bringing in over $1 million for the quarter ending June 30 and reporting $3.1 million in the bank — a deep reserve of cash to have on hand in a non-election year.

"Slotkin’s performance really shows that she’s cemented herself as someone who can fundraise aggressively and prolifically," Schuster said.

Behind Slotkin, U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Detroit reported nearly $733,500 in receipts, followed by Rep. Haley Stevens of Rochester Hills with $706,515, according to reports filed with the Federal Election Commission. Tlaib has $955,576 in cash reserves, and Stevens just under $1.1 million.

Stevens defeated Eric Esshaki by a closer than expected 50%-48% in 2020, despite raising vastly more money than her Republican challenger. Tlaib repelled a challenge from Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones in the Democratic primary

Slotkin, a two-term lawmaker from Holly, in her campaign appeals stressed the importance of raising money early in the campaign cycle, sharing a fundraising metaphor with supporters: "Early money is like yeast."

"Basically, when candidates are able to raise money early on, it demonstrates their viability to all who are interested, which in turn convinces more people to invest in their campaign. It makes the dough rise!" she wrote in an email shortly before the June 30 fundraising deadline.

U.S. Rep. John Moolenaar, a Midland Republican, led the state's seven GOP members in fundraising last quarter, reporting a haul of $430,555 — more than double the $200,133 he raised for the same period last cycle in 2019. Moolenaar has $955,661 in the bank.

In 2020, Moolenaar defeated Democratic challenger Jerry Hilliard 65%-32% in the GOP stronghold of the 4th District.

U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee, a Democrat from Flint Township, raised slightly more than Moolenaar, with $433,974 — up from the $201,737 he reported for the same quarter in 2019. Kildee has over $1.2 million cash on hand. He defeated Republican challenger Tim Kelly 54%-42% in the Democratic-leaning district.

Analysts have speculated that Kildee and Moolenaar could potentially get drawn into the same district in the redistricting process.

Two of the Michigan House Republicans who voted against certifying the 2020 election in January — Reps. Jack Bergman of Watersmeet and Tim Walberg of Tipton — saw their political action committee contributions drop off severely in the first quarter amid pressure on corporations to suspend PAC donations to the objectors.

That's according to an analysis by the Michigan Campaign Finance Network that found, for instance, Walberg had brought in $6,800 — the smallest amount of first-quarter PAC contributions he had received while in Congress.

Schuster said the "cratering" trend appeared to continue for Walberg in the second quarter when he brought in $21,000 in PAC contributions, compared with $161,000 for the same quarter in 2019.

Walberg in March wondered why corporate PACs would try to "cancel me" by pausing contributions. He noted his critics didn't try to "cancel" Michigan Democratic lawmakers who tried to object to the election of Republican presidents in previous years, including former President Donald Trump four years ago.

"I don't see how they can justify canceling me as one of 140 Republicans who simply did our constitutional right to object. We lost. But we didn't do anything different than what John Conyers or others did in 2016," Walberg said. "And, so, I hope that cooler heads prevail over time."

Some corporations had restarting PAC giving by the spring, including Toyota Motor Corp., which gave to both Walberg and Bergman this year. But last week, the Japanese automaker abruptly said it would no longer donate to the election objectors after blowback from stakeholders.

Walberg reported $132,131 in receipts last quarter and $902,900 in cash reserves. Bergman raised nearly $200,000 and had $378,257 on hand.

The two Michigan House Republicans who supported Trump's impeachment in January attracted primary challengers in the wake of that vote. They remained miles ahead of their opponents in fundraising through last quarter.

Longtime GOP U.S. Rep. Fred Upton of St. Joseph raised about $242,600 and reported $625,393 cash on hand. Freshman Rep. Peter Meijer of Grand Rapids Township brought in $292,165 and had $658,828 in the bank.

State Rep. Stephen Carra, who is running against Upton, had the largest haul among his challengers, reporting $108,500 in receipts and $82,755 on hand. Berrien County Commissioner Ezra Scott raised $3,345.

Meijer challenger Tom Norton brought in $27,521 and had $11,183 in reserve. His campaign reported $115,316 in debt, according to disclosures.

Michigan Sen. Gary Peters, D-Bloomfield Township, reported $620,577 in receipts and $2.7 million in the bank. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Lansing, raised about $358,000 and had $2.79 million in cash reserves — the largest war chest in the delegation behind Slotkin.

