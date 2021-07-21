James Craig launches exploratory committee for Michigan governor

Lansing — Republican James Craig, the former Detroit police chief, moved closer to running for Michigan governor Wednesday, launching a formal exploratory committee.

Craig, who retired June 1 after working more than four decades in law enforcement, is seen by many in the GOP as the early favorite to win the party's nomination to challenge Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2022.

A formal announcement of a campaign for governor with events and rallies will likely occur after Labor Day, a statement announcing the formation of the Chief James Craig for Governor Exploratory Committee said.

The press release described the committee as the first step toward launching the campaign. Craig also unveiled a video titled "Leading from the Front," announced an upcoming listening tour and debuted a website, chiefjamescraig.com.

"I led as chief of police — and began my life — on the streets of Detroit," Craig said in the statement. "Now it is time to travel the state, and visit other communities.

"I will be talking with law enforcement, hosting small business roundtables, and meeting with voters in their homes to hear about the negative impact the current governor’s policies are having on their communities, their workplaces and their families."

Craig will join seven Republicans who have already formed campaign fundraising committees for governor, including anti-lockdown activist and chiropractor Garrett Soldano of Mattawan and conservative commentator Tudor Dixon of Norton Shores.

Metro Detroit businessman Kevin Rinke of Bloomfield Township has said he's "seriously considering" running for governor. And former U.S. Senate candidate John James of Farmington Hills is another potential candidate whom Michigan Republicans are watching, but he has said little about a possible run.

During an appearance on Fox News earlier this month, Craig said he will make an "important announcement" this week. He has been privately participating in discussions with key Republicans as he contemplates a campaign for the party's nomination for governor in 2022. It's likely to be a contested primary race with the winner challenging Whitmer, who is expected to seek a second term.

Craig's experience leading the police department in Michigan's largest city and his reputation as a fighter have many within the GOP excited about his expected entry into the race. However, there are also unknowns about the former chief, including where he stands on key political issues and how he'll handle questions about former President Donald Trump, who has become a political lightning rod.

