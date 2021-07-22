Department of Justice not opening probe of Michigan nursing homes

Lansing — The U.S. Department of Justice says it's not opening a civil rights investigation into Michigan nursing homes after requesting information from the state last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In August, when former President Donald Trump's administration was still in office, the department requested "COVID-19 data" from Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as it examined executive orders issued in some states led by Democrats.

"We have reviewed the information you provided along with additional information available to the department," wrote Steven Rosenbaum, chief of the special litigation section for the department's civil rights division, in a letter to Whitmer's chief legal counsel, Mark Totten, on Thursday.

"Based on that review, we have decided not to open a CRIPA (Civil Rights of Institutionalized Persons Act) investigation of any public nursing facility within Michigan at this time," Rosenbaum added.

The Department of Justice's request in August came amid the presidential campaign and escalated a long-brewing fight over policies implemented by some governors on how to care for elderly individuals with the virus in nursing homes amid fears of hospitals being overrun.

At the time, the department's civil rights division was evaluating whether to launch investigations under the Civil Rights of Institutionalized Persons Act, which protects the rights of persons in state-run nursing homes, a press release said. The division sent letters seeking data to Whitmer and the governors of New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, three other states controlled by Democrats.

"Protecting the rights of some of society’s most vulnerable members, including elderly nursing home residents, is one of our country’s most important obligations,” said Eric Dreiband, assistant attorney general for the Civil Rights Division, in August. “We must ensure they are adequately cared for with dignity and respect and not unnecessarily put at risk.”

But Whitmer's administration labeled the Department of Justice's August letter "nothing more than election year politics." Whitmer and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo also issued a joint statement, calling the data request "a transparent politicization of the Department of Justice."

On Thursday, Whitmer's spokesman Bobby Leddy noted that Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel also declined a Republican request to investigate the governor's nursing home policies. It's time "to end the political games and work together to get things done for Michiganders," Leddy said.

"Throughout the pandemic, our administration took swift action, following the best data and science from the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), to slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect Michiganders, including vulnerable residents in long-term-care facilities," Leddy said. "I want to be clear: at no point were nursing homes ever forced to take COVID-positive patients.

"Instead, we made the smart decision to require that residents who contracted this deadly disease be kept as far away from others as possible to prevent more people from getting sick."

For longer than a year, nursing homes have been a point of contention between GOP lawmakers, who control the state Legislature in Michigan, and the Democratic governor's administration. According to state data, 5,756 COVID-19 deaths in Michigan have been either residents or staff of long-term care facilities, equaling about 29% of the statewide virus-linked deaths.

The state Department of Health and Human Services created regional hubs in April 2020 to help care for nursing home residents with COVID-19. The hubs were existing nursing homes that were supposed to have the isolated space, equipment and personnel to help elderly individuals with the virus who were being discharged from hospitals or resided in other facilities that couldn't properly handle them.

But Republican lawmakers repeatedly called for the creation of entirely separate facilities to care for those with COVID-19 to stem its spread among a vulnerable population.

