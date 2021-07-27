State to name winners in lottery aimed at boosting COVID vaccinations

Winners in the latest round of the state's sweepstakes designed to increase COVID-19 vaccinations among Michigan residents will be announced Tuesday, officials said.

The "MI Shot To Win Sweepstakes" winners will be announced at a 1 p.m. news conference by Kerry Ebersole Singh, director of the Protect Michigan Commission.

The commission is an advisory group to the governor and the state's Department of Health and Human Services and educates communities about the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Singh is expected be joined at the news conference by Norman Korpi, an MTV “Real World: New York” cast member and native of Michigan's Upper Peninsula, and Miss Michigan 2021 Vivian Zhong of Northville.

On July 1, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer launched the sweepstakes, which offers college scholarships and cash prizes to Michigan residents who have received their COVID-19 vaccine.

The contest features drawings awarding $50,000 to $2 million. Residents ages 12 to 17 can win one of nine $55,000 college scholarships. The $2 million drawing will take place in early August, as will the drawings for the scholarships.

Officials said Friday is the deadline for unvaccinated Michiganians to get their COVID-19 vaccine and qualify for the sweepstakes’ remaining $50,000 cash giveaways and its $2 million top prize.

They said more than 2.2 million people have qualified for the grand prize and nearly 98,000 young Michiganians signed up for the college scholarship drawing since July 1.

Last Wednesday, the governor's administration announced a 51-year-old Grand Blanc woman won $1 million in the contest. The first four winners of $50,000 each were named July 14.

As of last week Thursday, nearly 63% of Michigan residents 16 and older — or 5,091,577 of the state’s residents — have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccination, according to the state's data.

