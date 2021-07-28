Sen. Peters tests negative for COVID-19 after contact with positive staffer

Washington — Michigan Sen. Gary Peters said he tested negative for COVID-19 on Wednesday morning after he was exposed to a vaccinated staffer who had tested positive for the virus.

The situation prompted Peters, a Bloomfield Township Democrat, to postpone a Wednesday morning meeting of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee until next week, an aide said. Peters is chairman of the panel.

Peters, who is fully vaccinated, said in a tweet Wednesday that he was in contact with the member of his personal Senate office staff who had tested positive, but that he was cleared to resume all activities by the Office of the Attending Physician.

Peters also missed a press event earlier Wednesday in Washington, D.C., with Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, where he was expected to attend.

