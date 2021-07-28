Detroit clerk Winfrey testifies to U.S. House panel on threats to election workers including death threats she received

Washington — Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey told a U.S. House panel on Wednesday that she and her staff and election workers received threats of violence as a result of false claims of a stolen election by former President Donald Trump.

Those threats included a White man, whom Winfrey estimated at 6-foot-3 and 250 pounds, approaching her while she was walking in her neighborhood and accusing her of "cheating," and telling her, "You are going to pay dearly for your actions in this election!"

Winfrey, who is Black, said the man's manner was threatening, and that he was coming closer to her, saying he had tracked her down at her home after waiting for her at her office.

"My only recourse was to yell, 'I have COVID-19 and I will spit on you!'" Winfrey said in testimony submitted to the House Administration Committee.

She added that a neighbor driving by asked if she was OK, and helped to block the man's approach so that she could get home safely.

Later that evening, Winfrey said she received a Facebook message stating the man was going to blow up her block and that she was a chicken head and ugly in person, prompting her to call the Detroit Police Department to report the "horrific" encounter, she said.

Trump lost Michigan to Democrat Joe Biden by 154,000 votes or 3 percentage points — an outcome bolstered by a series of court rulings, bipartisan boards of canvassers who certified the win, as well as multiple audits.

But Detroit, which is a Democratic stronghold, has been at the center of unsubstantiated claims of fraud in the 2020 election since November, despite election results showing that Trump actually performed better in the city in 2020 than he did in 2016.

Trump has recently continued to attack Detroit's election, saying last month that the only reason the city is "not yet under investigation is because the Republicans in the state Senate are a bunch of weak RINOs that are afraid to act."

Trump and his allies have been pushing for a new audit of Michigan's election. "Detroit is one of the most corrupt places on Earth, and the information is coming out, and fast," the former president said in a statement in June.

But the Republican-led state Senate Oversight Committee released a report in May, saying lawmakers had found no evidence of fraud in the 2020 election after investigating the vote for more than seven months.

Winfrey, who is facing four challengers in an August primary election, serves in a nonpartisan capacity and is the elections administrator for the city, which is Michigan's largest.

She is part of a panel of witnesses testifying Wednesday before the House panel at a hearing focused on increased attacks on election officials in the last year, including attempts to strip them of their authority.

She urged lawmakers to deem it unlawful to harass, intimidate and threaten local election officials while they are performing their duties as election administrators.

Whitmer said in her written testimony Wednesday that threats were made to her, her staff and Detroit poll workers by phone, email and in person, including when absentee ballots were counted on Election Day.

She noted the "disruptive" conduct by Republican poll challengers who had to be removed by security due to their behavior at the TCF Center, which she had rented to accommodate the expansion of absentee ballot counting operations.

"Some wore intimidating masks over their entire face, others banged on the walls and windows shouting 'Stop the vote!'" she said, noting other ignored social distancing rules or refused to place masks over their noses when asked.

"It appeared that this disruption attempted to undermine the tabulation of absentee ballots," Winfrey said.

mburke@detroitnews.com

Staff writer Craig Mauger contributed.