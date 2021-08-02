What's in the Senate infrastructure bill for Michigan, Great Lakes, EVs

Washington — After weeks of closed-door negotiations, the text of a $1 trillion infrastructure package brokered between President Joe Biden and a bipartisan group of U.S. senators was released Sunday night.

It includes $1 billion for the federal Great Lakes cleanup program, $7.5 billion for a program to support building out an electric vehicle charging network and provisions to strengthen "Buy American" rules.

The funding for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative would be released over five years, starting in fiscal year 2022, and is the largest investment in the program made in a single piece of legislation, according to the office of U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, who helped create the program.

Stabenow, D-Lansing, led a group of eight senators in July in writing to leadership to press for inclusion of the funding in the infrastructure package.

The legislation also sets aside $451 million for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration for contracts and projects to restore Great Lakes, marine or coastal ecosystem habitats or for projects to protect coastal communities from flooding or coastal storms.

In a major disappointment for Michigan, an element missing from the text of the Senate package is the House-passed funding for local highway, bridge and public transit projects, including more than $210 million for projects in 12 of Michigan’s 14 congressional districts.

"It’s obviously an issue of concern for members because we worked really hard on this," said U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee of Flint Township, who is chief deputy whip for House Democrats.

"The only the only thing I know for sure is that there's still a commitment to try to get these in whatever the final bill looks like."

The bipartisan Senate package does include a massive infusion for transportation infrastructure, including $110 billion for roads and bridges, $39 billion for transit and $66 billion for rail, according to the Associated Press. There’s also funding for water infrastructure, airports and broadband expansions.

But it's unlikely at this point that the Senate would add any earmarks to the text when it's debated on the floor this week, particularly House earmarks, said said Jeff Davis, a senior fellow and editor of Eno Transportation Weekly.

Davis said that he doesn't see how the House's earmarked spending will get included if the bill does not go to a conference committee of House and Senate lawmakers, which the White House has discouraged for fear it will delay the legislation's adoption.

A more likely outcome would be that the earmarks from the House-passed surface transportation authorization bill could be attached to a separate appropriations bill, Davis said.

Autos provisions

The Senate bill includesa promised $7.5 billion for the installation of electric vehicle charging stations and other alternative fuels. Those chargers would be required to have non-proprietary charging connectors and should be placed to ensure "geographic diversity" with the aim of building a nationwide network.

Biden pledged to build out 500,000 charging stations nationwide to reduce "range anxiety" — consumers hesitating to buy an EV over concerns they wouldn't stand up to long drives. He originally proposed $15 billion for the network, and some transportation advocates say the $7.5 billion won't be enough to reach his goal.

Grants would be prioritized for projects that expand access to charging in rural areas, low- and middle-income neighborhoods, and areas where people have less access to private parking, such as apartment complexes.

Several studies would be required under the legislation, including one that would evaluate whether disparities in crash test dummies affect car safety. There's no existing crash test dummy that represents the average female driver, despite women being more likely to get hurt or die in car accidents.

It directs the administration to study the cradle-to-grave impact of EVs, the impact of "forced labor in China" on the EV supply chain, and the barriers and opportunities for scaling up EV adoption.

Legislation spearheaded by Stabenow and Sen. Gary Peters, D-Bloomfield Township, to tighten "Buy American" rules is also included in the package. The bill would make it harder for agencies to grant waivers to the decades-old rule requiring the federal government to prioritize American manufacturers in contracts, barring waivers if foreign contracts would decrease U.S. employment and requiring any waivers to be posted publicly.

An auto-safety provision in the Senate text pushed by U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Dearborn, would require that cars be built with drunken driving prevention technology that stops a vehicle from working if the driver is deemed impaired.

Dingell's version of the legislation in the House was inspired by the 2019 deaths of Michigan's Abbas family, who were killed on an interstate in Kentucky by a drunken driver heading the wrong way.

The bill notes that drunken-driving fatalities in the United States in 2019 totaled 10,142 when counting drivers with a blood alcohol levels of 0.08 or higher.

In order to ensure they have time to tweak vehicle design, automakers would be required to comply with the new safety standard three years after it's published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

