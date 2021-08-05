Oversight lawmakers seek answers on Border Patrol arrests in Michigan after ACLU report

Washington — Members of the U.S. House Oversight Committee want Homeland Security officials to brief them after a study found border agents in Michigan targeted longtime Latino residents instead of people trying to illegally enter the country from Canada.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin, who chairs the Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties, joined Detroit Rep. Rashida Tlaib in writing Wednesday to the Department of Homeland Security seeking information by September on how it intends to respond to the findings.

"We are deeply troubled by what appear to be discriminatory abuses of authority and misuse of taxpayer funds," the lawmakers wrote. "DHS must provide a full explanation of exactly how it is addressing the problems laid bare by the ACLU."

The American Civil Liberties Union in March published a report based on more than 13,000 daily apprehension log records from 2012-19 showing just 1.3% of arrests by Customs and Border Protection in Michigan and a small portion of northern Ohio were of people trying to illegally enter the U.S.

More:Report: Just 1.3% of Border Patrol arrests in Michigan connected to illegal border crossings

The ACLU also found that agents arrested in Michigan people hundreds of miles from the U.S. border, and over 45% of all those arrested were U.S. citizens or people with documents authorizing them to live in the country legally.

More than 85% of non-citizens detained in Michigan during the period studied were of Latin American origin, even though Latinos make up less than 17% of Michigan's foreign-born population. Over 96% of those arrested by CBP in the state were described as non-White, according to the study.

"Taken together, these findings suggest that CBP’s operations in Michigan are focused less on its lawful enforcement priorities than on harassing longtime residents of Michigan in a way that appears to systematically and disproportionately target those of Latin American origin," Raskin and Tlaib wrote to Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

CBP spokesman Kris Grogan in March responded to the ACLU report saying that agents in the Detroit sector, which includes all of Michigan and the Port Clinton area in Ohio, prioritize enforcement efforts on criminals and target transnational criminal organizations.

"It is the policy of U.S. Customs and Border Protection to prohibit the consideration of race or ethnicity in law enforcement, investigation, and screening activities, in all but the most exceptional circumstances. As such, CBP is fully committed to the fair, impartial and respectful treatment of all members of the trade and traveling public," Grogan said in a statement.

Grogan also said that, while most Border Patrol work is conducted near borders, agents are not limited geographically.

The ACLU has asked the Biden administration to reduce the number of agents in the Detroit sector to address "over-policing" and also wants the government to reform the "outdated" regulation of the 100-mile zone, referring to the area within 100 miles of an international border where agents have the authority to conduct warrantless stops and searches.

Customs and Border Protection considers the entire state of Michigan to fall within its 100-mile zone.

Raskin and Tlaib asked Mayorkas to provide the subcommittee with a trove of records, including all internal communications and guidance documents referring or responding to the ACLU study, and all records related to arrests and apprehensions by CBP agents in Michigan since 2019, including whether the stops involved citizens or lawful residents and the racial breakdown of detainees.

Staff Writer Sarah Rahal contributed.