Moolenaar drafts bill to bar elected officials from receiving federal COVID-19 relief aid as bonus pay

Washington — A Republican congressman from Michigan plans to introduce a bill in Congress on Friday to bar elected public officials from receiving premium pay using the federal coronavirus relief funds.

The legislation by U.S. Rep. John Moolenaar of Midland comes after members of the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners voted to give themselves $65,000 in "hazard pay" bonuses with federal relief money last month, including $25,000 for then-board chairman Jeremy Root.

The commissioners, all Republicans, later said they'd give the money back after public outcry and an opinion by the county prosecutor that the payments to elected officials were illegal because the Michigan Constitution bars additional compensation for elected officials “after services had already been rendered."

Root said he will remain one of seven Shiawassee County commissioners but will no longer lead the board.

“I am introducing legislation that will protect taxpayers and stop what happened in Shiawassee County from happening anywhere else in the country," Moolenaar said.

The congressman, who serves on the House Appropriations Committee, has criticized Democrats in Congress for not instituting stronger safeguards to block local officials from giving that money to themselves.

Moolenaar's bill specifies that elected officials who have the authority to decide who is eligible to receive premium pay are prohibited from being designated as eligible for the pay themselves.

The bill text exempts any elected official who performs other work during the COVID-19 public health emergency that is unrelated to their official duties and would otherwise be considered eligible for the pay.

Shiawassee County is part of the 4th District that Moolenaar represents.

The Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners' bonuses were part of more than $500,000 the board voted to award to county employees in July.

After criticism, the board posted on Facebook that the commissioners would return their money, saying "confusion about the nature of these funds has run rampant."

"The Commissioners deeply regret that this gesture has been misinterpreted and have unanimously decided to voluntarily return the funds to the County, pending additional guidance from the State of Michigan," the Facebook post read.

"The commissioners emphasize that funds like these have never been received before, and very little guidance was provided by either the federal government or the State of Michigan regarding their use."

A Genesee County judge then ordered a freeze on the hazard payments after a lawsuit alleged the board had violated Michigan's Open Meetings Act while approving the payments.

Circuit Judge Mark Latchana signed an order granting a preliminary injunction pulling back the payments until the Shiawassee board's next meeting.

