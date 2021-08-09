Michigan's COVID-19 infection numbers worsened last week

Lansing — Michigan reported 2,720 new COVID-19 cases and eight new deaths linked to the virus over a three-day period Monday as the state's key metrics trended in the wrong direction.

While they remain well below past peaks, COVID-19 hospitalizations and the number of new infections in the state are increasing, as is the percentage of tests bringing positive results. Last week, 6.95% of tests were positive, a 13-week high. On Monday, the state reported 660 adults hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19, the highest number since early June.

Over a six-day period, the state has reported 6,682 new cases. Over the seven days before that period, the state reported 4,855 cases.

The increasing numbers come as states in the southern U.S. face surges in the virus tied to the more contagious delta variant. With the new numbers revealed Monday, Michigan has now tallied 913,220 cases and 19,958 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Last week, Michigan joined nearly a third of other states in having "substantial" community transmission of COVID-19, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The majority of U.S. states, 38, rank at the apex level for community transmission "high," according to the CDC's data.

For weeks, infection rates have been increasing in states across the country, particularly the country's southern region. The numbers are being driven by the highly contagious delta variant, according to the CDC.

Louisiana, Florida and Arkansas lead the nation in new cases per population over the last seven days, the CDC says. Louisiana had reported 693 new cases per 100,000 residents over the last week as of Sunday. Michigan had reported just 75 new cases per 100,000 residents over that time period.

During an appearance on "Meet The Press" Sunday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, described the situation as a pandemic of the unvaccinated. Fauci said concerns remain that if the virus continues to spread, another variant could form.

"If you give the virus a chance to continue to change, you're leading to a vulnerability that we may get a worse variant," Fauci said.

As of Thursday, 63.9% of Michigan's population age 16 and older had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services. Michigan officials' goal has been to get the number to 70%.

On Friday, Michigan hospitals and health systems issued a "consensus statement" recommending vaccination for everyone eligible.

"The COVID-19 delta variant now accounts for more than half of the new COVID-19 cases in the United States," the statement said. "This means there is increased urgency to vaccinate our communities. The delta variant is the most contagious version of the coronavirus worldwide.

"It spreads about 225% faster than the original version of the virus and replicates at much higher levels inside the respiratory tract."

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration backed a recommendation Wednesday for universal masking in K-12 school buildings, calling it a prevention measure to maximize in-person learning.

