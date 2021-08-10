Michigan Senate leader won't attend Detroit chamber conference over vaccine policy

Lansing — Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey is planning to miss the Detroit Regional Chamber's Mackinac Policy Conference in September because of a policy that requires attendees be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Shirkey, R-Clarklake, has not been vaccinated but already had the virus. The top GOP senator has touted what he has described as "natural immunity" achieved by those who have recovered from COVID-19.

On Tuesday, the Detroit Regional Chamber announced its "final guidance" that individuals wishing to participate in the 2021 version of the annual conference on Mackinac Island must be vaccinated. Initial guidance on the subject was issued in May.

The final policy was issued with "the strong support" of the chamber's leaders, conference sponsors and conference Chairman Wright Lassiter III, president and chief executive officer of Henry Ford Health System, according to a statement.

In response, Shirkey said the chamber had "cowed to political science rather than embrace actual science." He added that the position was "more extreme than the policy of the Grand Hotel, the island’s civic government and the state of Michigan as a whole."

The Grand Hotel is the location of the conference on the island.

"I am extremely disappointed that the Detroit Regional Chamber declined to look honestly at the benefits of both naturally acquired and vaccinated immunity and, instead, opted to rely on an invasive vaccine mandate while dismissing the scientifically proven robustness of naturally acquired immunity," Shirkey said.

Shirkey's spokeswoman Abby Walls said the Senate leader is not planning to attend the conference.

It's not clear how long a person is protected from getting sick again after recovering from COVID-19, according to the Mayo Clinic. And it's possible individuals can get COVID-19 again even if they have the antibodies.

Similarly, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people who have recovered from COVID-19 get vaccinated.

"Even if you have already recovered from COVID-19, it is possible — although rare — that you could be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 again," the CDC says. "Studies have shown that vaccination provides a strong boost in protection in people who have recovered from COVID-19."

Traditionally, the Mackinac Policy Conference is a major gathering of lawmakers, representatives of the governor's office, business leaders and other elected officials. The event will take place Sept. 20-23.

For this year's event, total attendance at the conference will be limited to 1,300 attendees — an about 30% reduction to ensure a lower density of people in the hotel, according to the Detroit chamber.

