Biden invokes Whitmer's plan to 'fix the damn roads,' calls her 'Jennifer'

Washington — President Joe Biden invited the Michigan governor who ran on "fixing the damn roads" to help celebrate Senate passage of the bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure package.

In remarks Wednesday, Biden also accidentally called Gov. Gretchen Whitmer "Jennifer" in thanking her for the work "you've done and continue to do."

Biden perhaps mixed up Whitmer with former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm, who serves in Biden's cabinet as energy secretary.

"I'm especially proud to have so many partners in Washington who share our mission to 'fix the damn roads,'" Whitmer told Biden after he invoked her campaign slogan.

Whitmer was among a group of governors, mayors and other officials who met virtually with the president Wednesday afternoon to hail the $1 trillion infrastructure bill, which would devote $550 billion in new money toward the country's physical infrastructure.

"I want to hear from you about these investments — what they're going to mean for your states and communities, what we could have done better if there's things we could have done, and why it is so urgent," Biden said.

Michigan's Democratic governor told Biden the legislation is a "game changer" that "takes a big step toward helping Michigan modernize and develop the infrastructure we need to effectively connect our communities and continue our economic jumpstart. The bold package is going to create millions of good paying jobs."

Under the bill, Michigan would receive $7.3 billion from federal highway programs and $563 million for bridge replacement and repairs over five years, according to estimates by the White House based on transportation funding formulas.

Michigan would also see an additional $1 billion over five years to improve public transit options. The package includes $1 billion for the federal Great Lakes cleanup program over five years, and $7.5 billion for a program to support building out an electric vehicle charging network.

"It's a big deal, as you would say," Whitmer said with a smile at Biden. "With this once-in-a-generation investment, we can usher in a new era of prosperity and build back better from this pandemic, stronger than ever."

Biden also noted the package includes money to replace lead service lines, about $15 billion. "No more Flints, no more Jacksons," he said, referring to the Michigan city's lead contamination crisis.

Biden noted that the CEOs of the Detroit Three automakers were at the White House last week as he announced a goal to make half of all new vehicles sold by 2030 emissions-free.

He added that Michigan is estimated to receive $110 million for the expansion of EV charging network as a result of the bill.

"I think hopefully this makes people realize that, if the auto workers, and the auto executives can get together and form this kind of alliance, I think we're making some real progress," Biden said.

House members are expected to cut their August recess short and return to Washington early to consider the infrastructure bill and the Senate's $3.5 trillion budget bill that will deal with "social" infrastructure such as education, childcare and healthcare.

