Huizenga fined for bypassing security screening at U.S. Capitol

Washington — U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, was fined $5,000 for bypassing a security screening Monday evening inside the U.S. Capitol.

Huizenga skipped the metal detector before heading into the Republican cloakroom in the House chamber around 7 p.m. on Monday, according to a U.S. Capitol Police notice. An officer told him to undergo the screening, but Huizenga said he was "just dropping off some paperwork" and left three minutes later.

"We believe that Bill followed the rules of the House, and we are going to appeal," Huizenga spokesperson Brian Patrick said via email.

"It is absurd that Nancy Pelosi’s House is prioritizing fining members of Congress instead of focusing on the issues facing our nation, such as our Southern border and the ongoing debacle in Afghanistan."

Huizenga has 30 days to appeal the fine to the House Ethics Committee.

It's the first time Huizenga has been fined for bypassing security, according to House filings. But he has expressed frustration with security measures at the Capitol implemented under Democratic leadership in the wake of the attack on the building on Jan. 6, arguing it caused unnecessary delays to voting.

Fines for rule violations are not uncommon: Around two dozen fines have been issued against members since the beginning of the year for violating mask policies, obstructing an area during protesting and more.

