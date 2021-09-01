Ann Coulter praises Biden for withdrawing from Afghanistan

Dave Goldiner

New York Daily News

Ann Coulter is the newest unlikely new member of the Joe Biden fan club.

The conservative pundit effusively praised President Biden for ending the U.S. war in Afghanistan.

The sometimes critic of former President Donald Trump called the onetime commander in chief a “wuss” for failing to deliver on his promise to withdraw all troops during his four-year stint in the White House.

“Trump REPEATEDLY demanded that we bring our soldiers home, but only President Biden had the balls to do it,” Coulter tweeted Tuesday after Biden’s speech defending the withdrawal of troops.

Coulter is a staunch opponent of U.S. military involvement overseas and foreign aid. She is also a harsh critic of immigration, both legal and illegal.

She is tapping into widespread popular support for Biden’s decision, even among his political opponents.

Republicans are criticizing Biden’s handling of the chaotic withdrawal, while many support the overall withdrawal of American troops after 20 years of de facto occupation.

Coulter has a history of controversial tweets about Afghanistan.

In the days after the Sept. 11 attacks, she called on the U.S. to invade, “kill their leaders and convert them to Christianity.”

She recently acknowledged the Islamophobic tweet but claimed she didn’t intend for the U.S. to maintain a military presence in the country for so long.