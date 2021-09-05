U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens marries in small, outdoor Michigan ceremony

U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens married software engineer Rob Gulley in a small, outdoor ceremony Friday evening in Shelby Township.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel presided, and U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Dearborn, gave a blessing. To attend, guests had to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test upon arrival.

"The couple shares their deepest gratitude for the outpouring of well wishes and kind words from all across the country," Stevens' office said in a statement. "They are incredibly excited to begin their life together."

Gulley, 37, met Stevens, 38, while attending Seaholm High School in Birmingham, but they didn’t start dating until after reconnecting in 2017.

Stevens, a Rochester Hills Democrat, is in her second term in the U.S House of Representatives, where she won a Republican-held district in 2018 and succeeded GOP Rep. Dave Trott of Birmingham, who retired. Her district includes parts of Oakland and Wayne counties.

Gulley is a graduate of Wayne State University, with a degree in computer science, according to his LinkedIn page. He works at the firm Rightpoint in Royal Oak and attended President Joe Biden’s inauguration with Stevens in January as her guest.

The pair got engaged in June 2020 during a sunset boat ride on Orchard Lake in the early months of the coronavirus pandemic.

“As the sun slipped beneath the horizon on Orchard Lake, Rob proposed and I said yes!” she tweeted at the time. “Here is to love in all times.”

Dingell said on Facebook this week that she had hosted a “mini” bachelorette party for Stevens: “Not wild and fun but with family and friends and a calming eve before the big event.

“She is so happy and that spirit inspires you,” Dingell wrote.

